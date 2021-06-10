Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin (BTC) is on the rise again: what are the key triggers?

The price of Bitcoin has seen a number of fluctuations in recent weeks, losing as much as 40% from its all-time high of $ 63,000 in April. However, the crypto asset has started to rally, climbing from $ 33,000 to $ 36,000 in just a few days.

So what could be the reason behind the slight increase? Different factors are considered to be the trigger for the rise of Bitcoin, including El Salvador’s approval to convert Bitcoin into legal tender in the country.

Investors were also expecting new inflation data in May, which has likely triggered the price hike.

A main tool against inflation

While there has been a lot of talk about Bitcoin when it comes to volatility, some of the leading market analysts have continued to emphasize the currency’s role as a hedge against inflation. Many cryptocurrency enthusiasts have seen Bitcoin as an alternative to gold when it comes to hedging against inflation. More analysts are emphasizing this fact, which has given investors the courage to hold onto their crypto assets.

Most analysts have expressed that an increase in inflation could trigger a bullish movement of Bitcoin (BTC / USD). A senior analyst at CEX.IO Broker, Yuriy Mazur, has also mentioned higher inflation as the reason behind his bullish stance on the market. He added that most analysts expected the US CPI to rise to 4.7%. With this expectation, investors expected Bitcoin to have a positive response to the level of inflation, resulting in a more bullish market.

Technical supports pushed the price of Bitcoin

The recent upward movement of Bitcoin is also the result of the bullish behavior of traders who were encouraged by the recent positive news about the cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency held at $ 30,000 for a long time and traders began to express short-term bullish conviction.

The approval of Bitcoin in El Salvador

The latest news circulating is the fact that El Salvador has accepted Bitcoin as legal tender and 10 more countries are working on it. As is the case with positive Bitcoin news like this, the crypto asset started to gain within hours after the news broke.

Under the leadership of President Nayib Bukele, El Salvador became the first country to approve Bitcoin as an official currency.

As a result of the new law, Salvadorans will be able to pay and accept goods and services in Bitcoin.

Furthermore, they can also pay taxes in Bitcoin. However, the law will go into effect in 90 days, allowing citizens to prepare for the new changes to come. Bukele also stated that El Salvador will mine Bitcoin using the country’s “volcanic energy.”

The announcement came at the right time, cushioning the impact of Tesla’s suspension of the Bitcoin payment.

