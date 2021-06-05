Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin (BTC) changes absolutely everything – Jack Dorsey

While addressing students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey says he is extremely optimistic about the future of Bitcoin (BTC / USD).

The tech billionaire also admitted that he would have been working on Bitcoin had he not been on Square or Twitter. He added that he might consider ditching them for Bitcoin if the cryptocurrency needed more help than those companies.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Dorsey is not the only billionaire who has great admiration for Bitcoin. Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has always promoted the crypto asset at whatever little opportunity he gets on Twitter. However, he recently shared concerns about the extreme use of fossil fuels to mine Bitcoin, which he says runs counter to the principle that Tesla was founded on.

Musk has been busy lately discussing a more feasible method of mining Bitcoin using clean energy.

Promoting the development of Bitcoin

Dorsey said that Bitcoin is capable of creating a new financial infrastructure that is more supportive and inclusive for underserved communities. Dorsey reiterated,

I don’t think there is anything more empowering for people around the world.

He is one of the pioneers in the development of Bitcoin. He recently partnered with Hip-Hop mogul “Jay-Z” to create a multi-million dollar fund to expand cryptocurrency adoption in India and Africa.

Bitcoin still faces criticism

Although Bitcoin has been supported by many within the crypto industry and mainstream, it still faces serious challenges.

Aside from the current problem of using fossil fuels to mine Bitcoin, it has been criticized for its volatility and susceptibility to fraud.

But Bitcoin enthusiasts see it as a better option to centralized fiat currency and a perfect hedge against inflation.

Dorsey also believes that Bitcoin has the ability to become the native currency of the internet in the future.

He said that’s the only reason Square Inc, a company he co-founded, got involved with the crypto asset.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money