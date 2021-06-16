Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin braces for next move, Ethereum and Altcoins correct down

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin hovered above the $ 39,500 and $ 40,000 levels. However, BTC faces hurdles close to the $ 41,000 and $ 41,200 levels. It is currently (04:32 UTC) consolidating gains and could correct gains towards the $ 38,500 support.

Also, most altcoins are correcting gains. ETH was unable to clear the $ 2,600 level and corrected below $ 2,550. XRP / USD spiked towards $ 0.90, but was unable to continue higher.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin price

After a close above $ 40,000, the bitcoin price attempted a breakout above $ 41,200. BTC twice struggled to gain pace above $ 42,000 and recently corrected lower. The price is now consolidating near $ 40,000. An immediate support is near the $ 39,200 level. Major support is now forming near the $ 38,500 level.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near $ 40,500 and $ 41,000. The key breakout zone is now forming near $ 41,200, above which the price could start a further rally.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum price failed to stay above the $ 2,600 level and struggled near $ 2,650. ETH initiated a downward correction below the $ 2,600 and $ 2,550 levels. It is now testing the $ 2,500 level. Any further loss could carry it towards the $ 2,450 support.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $ 2,550 level. The next major resistance is near $ 2,600, above which the price could revisit $ 2,640.

Price of BNB, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Binance Coin (BNB) was unable to break above the $ 380 resistance level. BNB is correcting the gains and could soon test the $ 365 support. Any further losses might require a move towards the $ 350 level. Rather, a A break above $ 380 could open the doors for a move towards $ 400.

Litecoin (LTC) is struggling to clear the $ 180 resistance zone. It is consolidating above $ 165, below which there is a risk of a dip towards the $ 150 level. On the upside, the price should break above the $ 180 level for a possible move towards the $ 200 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is stuck below the $ 0.335 resistance level. If there is a clear break above $ 0.335, the price could test the next major resistance at $ 0.350. On the downside, the bulls could protect a major breakout to the downside below $ 0.300.

XRP price spiked higher towards the $ 0.90 resistance zone. It failed to clear $ 0.90 and corrected lower. XRP is now trading above $ 0.85. If there are more downsides, the price could test the $ 0.82 support zone.

Another altcoin market today

Several altcoins declined more than 5%, including ICP, KSM, TFUEL, NANO, DOT, BAKE, FIL, ZIL, NEXO, SUSHI, and FTM. In contrast, RUNE, GRT, AMP and SHIB increased between 6% and 24%.

Overall, the bitcoin price shows positive signs above $ 40,000. As long as it trades above $ 38,500, there is a chance for further advantages above $ 41,200.

