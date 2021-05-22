Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin backs down once again and China’s fault

For the second time this week, Bitcoin takes a harsh slap from China and backs down as the country ramps up its crackdown on crypto mining.

Energy Measures Against Bitcoin Crypto Mining In China!

As the crypto adoption of Bitcoin has increased, so have concerns regarding the environmental impact behind crypto mining.

In this sense, the financial committee of China established during a meeting that the mining of Bitcoin should be supervised with the aim of “preventing and resolutely controlling financial risks”, which caused the crypto to fall back.

In this way, a report was published that includes a long list of other activities beyond the crypto mining of Bitcoin that are worrying for China. Thus, the report covers the reform of small and medium-sized financial institutions. In addition to mitigating the effects of illegal securities activities and “responding effectively to imported inflation.”

“It is necessary to maintain the proper functioning of the securities, debt and currency markets, severely suppress illegal securities activities and severely punish illegal and criminal financial activities”, states the report.

And the news from China has affected the price of Bitcoin as it has fallen by 8.4% during the last 24 hours.

The crypto environmental impact is on everyone’s lips

Once again we find signs that the debate on the environmental impact of crypto is gathering steam.

In relation to this, the crypto exchange BitMEX is taking its first steps in a direction in favor of the environment. In this sense, the crypto exchange has decided to offset the carbon emissions caused by withdrawals from the platform.

Specifically, the crypto exchange will donate at least $ 0.0026 for every $ 1 of blockchain fees paid by its clients.

In this way, it is worth noting that an investigation by Galaxy Digital Research showed that the banking system and the gold industry consume more energy than Bitcoin. Yes that’s how it is.

The leading crypto consumes 114 terawatts (TWh / year) per year. Meanwhile, the total energy consumed by the banking system amounts to 263.72 TWh per year worldwide.

Nonetheless, Bitcoin certainly has the ability to reduce its environmental impact, and therefore should be able to do so. But what this type of research seeks is to open your eyes and show that, in fact, Bitcoin is still better than the current banking system.

Bitcoin has a scalability problem and its solution is Lightning

Once again Tesla CEO Elon Musk uses his social network on Twitter to communicate with the crypto community. On this occasion Musk stated that “The energy use of the Bitcoin hash (also known as mining) is beginning to exceed that of medium-sized countries. It’s almost impossible for small hashers to be successful without these huge economies of scale. “

Therefore, he stated that “for now, Lightning is needed.” In this way, Musk becomes an advocate for the Lightning Network.

Crypto Bitcoin ETF in Canada presented a serious problem

If it has already been a terrible week for the crypto market, Canada’s crypto ETFs are on high alert.

According to the Financial Times, Bitcoin ETFs issued “market disruption” warnings to warn their investors.

In fact, Horizon’s crypto ETFs have warned their investors that they will not be able to fulfill buy and sell orders in case market conditions do not improve.

It is worth remembering that it is precisely these ETFs that invest in Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. And, as many will know, said exchange stopped its operations due to the sell-off it was seeing.

In a few lines …

A study ensures that the energy consumption of the crypto network Ethereum will be more efficient, by at least 99%, after the ETH 2.0 update. Teucrium joins the crypto firms that file their application for a Bitcoin ETF with the SEC Australian Minister of Financial Services assured that crypto is part of people’s personal choice and responsibility. And therefore it won’t get in the way.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related