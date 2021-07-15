Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin and Ethereum try to rally, face hurdles

Compartir

Bitcoin price started a decent upward move above the $ 32,200 pivot zone. BTC even rose above $ 33,000, but was unable to stay above this level and is currently (04:35 UTC) showing bearish signs below $ 32,800.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are also trying to rally. ETH surged by 5% and even spiked above the $ 2,000 resistance, before moving lower again. XRP traded above $ 0.600 but is struggling to pick up pace above $ 0.620.

Bitcoin price

After extending its decline, the bitcoin price found support near $ 31,550. BTC initiated an upward correction above the $ 32,200 and $ 32,500 levels. The price even traded above the $ 33,000 level, but the bears defended the $ 33,200 resistance zone. The first major resistance is still near $ 33,500, above which there is a chance for a steady rise.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $ 32,200 level. The first key support is near $ 32,000, below which the price can even trade below $ 31,550.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum price found strong buying interest near the $ 1,860 level. ETH rallied above the $ 1,940 and $ 1,950 resistance levels. It even spiked above $ 2,000, but the bulls faced strong selling interest near $ 2,050.

The price is struggling to get above $ 2,000 and is moving lower. If there is a break below $ 1,925, the price could accelerate its decline.

ADA, LTC, DOGE and XRP price

Cardano (ADA) spiked sharply after it broke the resistance at $ 1.25 but failed to test $ 1.30. The price trimmed gains and is now consolidating near $ 1.25. The main support on the downside is now forming near $ 1.22.

Litecoin (LTC) managed to stay above the $ 125 support level. It is now facing resistance near the $ 132 level. The main resistance for a further rise is now near the $ 140 level. If there is a further decline, the Bulls could struggle to protect the $ 125 support zone.

Dogecoin (DOGE) tested $ 0.188 and is now consolidating in a range. An immediate resistance is near the $ 0.200 level. The first key hurdle is near $ 0.212. The next major resistance is near $ 0.220, above which the price could rally to the $ 0.250 level.

XRP price settled above the pivot level of $ 0.600. However, the price is facing resistance near $ 0.620. A close above $ 0.620 could push the price towards the $ 0.650 level. Otherwise, it could extend the losses towards $ 0.580.

Another altcoin market today

Many altcoins made more than 8%, including AXS, ENJ, MANA, BAKE, FLOW, CHZ, COMP, QNT, SOL, RUNE, XEM, and DGB. Of these, AXS rallied by 37% and broke the $ 25 level.

Overall, the bitcoin price is attempting an upward correction above $ 32,500. However, BTC must settle above $ 33,000 and $ 33,200 to continue higher in the near term.

