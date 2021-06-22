Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin and Ethereum try to rally, DOGE plummets

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Bitcoin price remained in a negative zone below the $ 33,500 level. BTC even broke the $ 32,000 level and is currently (04:34 UTC) recovering losses. If the price rises above $ 33,500, it could face resistance near the $ 35,000 level.

Meanwhile, many major altcoins are down by double digits in one day. ETH broke the $ 2,000 support and tested the $ 1,850 zone. XRP / USD remains in a bearish zone and even spiked below the $ 0.600 support.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin price

There was a downward extension in bitcoin price below the $ 33,500 support zone. BTC gained bearish momentum below the $ 32,500 level. However, the bulls were active above the $ 31,000 level. It is now recovering losses and trading above $ 32,900. An immediate resistance is near the $ 33,500 level, above which there are chances of a rally towards the $ 35,000 level.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $ 32,200 level. Key support is now at $ 31,500, below which there is a risk of a dip towards the $ 30,000 level.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum’s price also followed a similar pattern and traded below the $ 2,000 support. ETH even spiked below $ 1,920 and tested $ 1,850. It is recovering losses and trading well above $ 1,920. It could even rally above $ 2,000, but the bears could protect $ 2,120.

An initial support is near the $ 1,920 level. Support is now forming near the $ 1,850 level, where the bulls could remain active.

Price of BNB, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Binance Coin (BNB) settled well below the $ 300 level. BNB even tested the $ 260 level and it looks like it could even test $ 250 in the coming sessions. If there is a wave of recovery, it could face stiff resistance near the $ 300 level.

Litecoin (LTC) extended its slide below $ 135 and $ 130. The price tested the $ 120 zone and is recovering losses. On the upside, bears could remain active near the $ 135 and $ 142 levels.

Dogecoin (DOGE) declined sharply below the $ 0.22 and $ 0.20 support levels. It even tested $ 0.165 before recovering higher. On the upside, the price could face stiff resistance near $ 0.220 and $ 0.232 in the near term.

XRP price remained in a bearish zone and extended its decline below the $ 0.600 support. It tested the $ 0.570 zone before correcting higher. On the upside, the bears could protect strong gains above the $ 0.665 and $ 0.680 levels.

Another altcoin market today

Many altcoins were down more than 15%, including NEO, QTUM, FIL, XEM, KSM, BTG, ONT, BSV, AAVE, AMP, ENJ, MANA, BAKE, and BTT. Of these, NEO was down close to 20% and traded below $ 35.

Overall, the bitcoin price is showing bearish signs below the $ 33,500 and $ 35,000 support levels. BTC is recovering losses, but bears could face sellers close to $ 35,000.