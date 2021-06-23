Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin and Ethereum surge higher, altcoins start to rally

Compartir

Yesterday, the bitcoin price extended its decline below the $ 30,000 support zone. BTC tested the $ 28,800 zone before a major surge began. Currently (04:40 UTC) it is testing the $ 34,000 level.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are on the rally. ETH fell towards the $ 1,700 level before recovering above $ 2,000. XRP / USD plunged towards the $ 0.500 support before the bulls took over.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin price

There were additional losses in bitcoin price below the $ 32,000 support zone. BTC gained bearish momentum and even spiked below the $ 30,000 support. He tested $ 28,800 before the bulls appeared. The price started a sharp rise above the $ 30,000 level. It even exceeded $ 32,000 and $ 33,500.

If the price breaks out of $ 34,000, it could test the key resistance of $ 35,000. On the downside, an initial support is near the $ 33,200 level. Key support is now at $ 32,500, below which there is a risk of a dip towards the $ 31,200 level.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum’s price also followed a similar pattern and spiked towards the $ 1,700 level. Recently, there was a strong bullish move above the $ 1,850 and $ 1,900 levels. The price even rose above $ 2,000, but it could face sellers near the $ 2,080 and $ 2,100 levels.

An initial support is near the $ 1,950 level. The next key support is now forming near the $ 1,880 level, below which the price could revisit $ 1,700.

Price of BNB, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Binance Coin (BNB) even broke the $ 250 and $ 240 support levels. BNB spiked towards $ 225 before the bulls took a position. The price is back above $ 250 and is gaining pace above the $ 280 level. The next major resistance is near the $ 300 level.

Litecoin (LTC) spiked below the $ 112 support zone. LTC tested $ 105 before starting a decent recovery. The price is back above $ 125, but it could face resistance near the $ 132 and $ 135 levels.

Dogecoin (DOGE) declined sharply below the $ 0.20 and $ 0.18 support levels. It even tested $ 0.165 before recovering higher. On the upside, the price is now facing resistance near $ 0.212 and $ 0.220 in the near term.

XRP price remained in a bearish zone and extended its decline below the $ 0.550 support. It tested the $ 0.500 zone before correcting higher. The price is back above $ 0.600, but it could be in trouble near $ 0.620. The main resistance is now forming near the $ 0.650 level.

Another altcoin market today

Many altcoins made more than 5%, including LPT, CELO, NEXO, FIL, HNT, LEO, COMP, MKR, HBAR, ZEC, UNI, and SOL. Of these, LPT rose more than 23% and broke the $ 25 level.

Overall, the bitcoin price is gaining pace above the $ 33,000 level. If BTC breaks out of $ 34,000, it could even break above the $ 35,000 resistance zone in the coming sessions.