Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin and Ethereum Stuck in Range, Major Altcoins Struggle

Bitcoin price failed to break above the $ 35,000 resistance and started a new decline. BTC broke the $ 34,000 support zone. Currently (04:29 UTC) it is trading below $ 33,500 and there is a risk of further downside.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are also showing some bearish signs. ETH was unable to settle $ 2,400 and declined below $ 2,300. XRP also moved lower and traded below the support of $ 0.65.

Bitcoin price

After struggling to break above $ 35,000, the bitcoin price began a downward correction. BTC traded below the $ 34,000 zone and even surpassed $ 33,500. It is now struggling to stay above the $ 33,000 and $ 33,200 support levels. A break to the downside and a close below $ 33,000 could trigger a further decline in the coming sessions.

If there is a further surge, the price could face resistance near the $ 34,000 level. The main resistance is still near the $ 35,000 level.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum price followed a similar pattern and started a new decline from the $ 2,400 zone. ETH traded below the $ 2,300 support. It is now trading near the $ 2,250 level. Any other loss could drive the price to $ 2,200 or even $ 2,180.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $ 2,300 level. The next major resistance is near $ 2,320, above which the price could test the $ 2,400 level in the near term.

Price of BNB, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Binance Coin (BNB) spiked towards the $ 340 level before sellers showed up. BNB corrected lower below $ 330 and is now trading near $ 320. The first key support is near $ 312, below which the price is likely to test the $ 300 support zone.

Litecoin (LTC) was unable to establish above the $ 140 level and corrected lower. LTC traded below the $ 135 level and is now showing some bearish signs. If the bears remain in action, the price could drop towards the $ 125 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is gaining bearish momentum below the $ 0.230 level. It even broke the $ 0.220 level and it could continue to decline. The next major support is near the $ 0.200 level, below which the price could fall towards the $ 0.218 level in the near term.

XRP price is gaining pace below the $ 0.650 support level. The first key support is near the $ 0.620 level. If there is a breakout below $ 0.620, the bulls may even struggle to hold the price above the $ 0.600 level.

Another altcoin market today

Various altcoins made more than 5%, including FLOW, STX, AXS, ICX, MANA, ENJ, ONE, SC, CHZ, THETA, and SOL. Of these, FLOW rallied over 35% and surpassed the $ 17.50 level.

Overall, the bitcoin price is correcting gains and is trading near $ 33,200. If BTC settles below $ 33,000, there could be a steeper drop in the next few sessions. The next key support could be $ 32,200.

