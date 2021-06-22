Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin and Ethereum Show These 3 Signs of Weakness, According to Glassnode

The cryptocurrency market is at a time of little optimism, with bitcoin hovering between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000 in recent weeks. But the signs of weakness are not unique to the major cryptocurrency. Ethereum is also at a low point in activity, as this week’s report from analytics firm Glassnode reveals.

“Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have experienced a dramatic slowdown in activity on the chain,” say the researchers, highlighting the downturn in active directions and volume of money moved in both networks.

Although both networks are experiencing a negative moment, Ethereum has worse indicators than Bitcoin, show the graphs of the report, published this Monday, June 21.

Bitcoin has had a considerable reduction in active addresses (sending or receiving bitcoins). With around 884,000 addresses, the network fell to the levels of the end of last year. In addition, activity has fallen to 24% compared to the level of 1.16 million that was largely sustained between March and May of this 2021.

The drop in active addresses on Ethereum is stronger in percentage terms, with 30% less than a level seen between April and May. At the time, the Ethereum network had as many as 676,000 active addresses, but now it has just over 470,000, falling to levels from the first quarter of this year.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have had a sharp drop in active addresses. Source: Glassnode

Less transactions, less commissions

As CriptoNoticias has recently reported, daily trading averages in Bitcoin are also at a low point – last week, that average declined to 2018 bear market levels.

In the case of Ethereum, a historical chart from Etherscan also shows a decrease in daily transactions. With 700,000 fewer transactions than during the mid-May peak, The Ethereum network is processing as few transfers of value as it was last December, before the bull rally that pushed its native cryptocurrency, ether (ETH), to top $ 4,000 for the first time.

Decrease in daily transactions on Ethereum. Source: Etherscan.

With network activity, commissions also fell. The Glassnode report highlights how in Bitcoin there was a drop towards amounts of BTC received by miners at April 2020 levels. Currently, less than 30 BTC move in commissions daily. Just a few weeks ago, the figure was up to 8 times higher.

In the case of Ethereum, miners’ fee income fell from around 15,000 ETH a few weeks ago to just over 1,900 ETH. That amount of commissions had not been seen since June of last year, just before the explosion of decentralized finance platforms, or DeFi, analysts say.

Less value transferred in Bitcoin and Ethereum

“When it comes to the dollar value established in the networks, the decline in activity is even more dramatic,” say Glassnode analysts. Compared to levels recorded in May, both networks are moving less than half the money in dollars.

On Ethereum, 68% less value is being transferred than during the recent peak in May. Currently, the daily transfers in this network are equivalent to about 5,000 million dollars, as at the beginning of the year, while at the peak they exceeded 15,000 million dollars.

Bitcoin has decreased 63% on the volume transferred daily. And although it is less than Ethereum’s drop in percentage terms, it highlights the fact that the drop does not coincide with a large price drop. During the past weeks, BTC had hovered in a range between $ 33,000 and $ 38,000, although the transferred value fell from almost $ 50 billion a day to about $ 18 billion.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum are moving more than 60% less value than a few weeks ago. Source: Glassnode

Mining power in full decline

With the Chinese government launching a campaign to persecute miners of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the accumulated power of both networks has been falling steadily in recent weeks.

For Ethereum, the loss of hash rate has not been as strong, returning to levels of April of this year. But bitcoin fell below 100 EH / s for the first time since last year, as this newspaper reported on Monday, June 21.

Historically, much of Bitcoin’s processing power has been based in China, as we have previously reported. Now, with ongoing bans in various provinces of the Asian giant, the world’s main cryptocurrency networks are being affected, with thousands of machines leaving the country, as confirmed in recent reports.

Glassnode analysts believe that “as the Chinese mining industry faces the logistical challenges of relocating, migrating or selling its hardware and facilities, it is likely that some will liquidate a portion of their accumulated BTC treasures.”

If this situation occurs, the panorama would change completely. For the past few weeks, the same Glassnode it has been reporting few sales from miners. Instead of selling their bitcoins to cover expenses, they appear to be in the same accumulation phase as large investors, waiting for new price highs.

If this behavior is reversed, the outlook could turn more bearish. Especially considering that this Tuesday, June 22, BTC broke the support of $ 30,000 for the first time since the beginning of the year.

Follow the accumulation of bitcoin

Despite the fact that the scenario does not look very optimistic, Glassnode highlights in his report that investors seem to continue to accumulate BTC. This behavior has historically been related to price increases, by reducing the supply of coins in the market.

The bitcoins currently on the move are mostly “young” (bought shortly before). That is, they belong to short-term investors, predictably speculators and traders who play with price fluctuations.

The age of bitcoins on the network shows a process of accumulation of investors. Source: Glassnode

Instead, the number of coins with at least 3 to 12 months old (without going from one address to another) continues to grow, as has been happening so far this year. Analysts such as Willy Woo or PlanB still expect new all-time highs for the end of 2021, although the market is right now in a moment of uncertainty and with a more gray than promising tone.