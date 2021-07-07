Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin and Ethereum inches higher, BNB outperforms

Compartir

Bitcoin price remained well-bid above the $ 33,200 and $ 33,500 support levels. BTC appears to be forming a base and could point to a further increase above $ 35,000. Currently (04:34 UTC) it is stuck in a range, with key obstacles close to $ 35,000 and $ 35,500.

Also, most of the major altcoins are slowly rising. ETH picked up pace and was able to settle above the $ 2,300 level. XRP is consolidating above $ 0.65 and it could try to test $ 0.70 once more.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin price

After struggling to stay above $ 35,000, the price of bitcoin began a downward correction. BTC traded below $ 34,000, but remained well supported near $ 33,200. The price formed a base and started a stronger bullish move above $ 34,000. The first major resistance is still near $ 35,000. A close above $ 35,000 could initiate a further rally in the coming sessions.

An initial support on the downside is near the $ 34,000 level. The first key support is near $ 33,500, followed by the main level of $ 33,200.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum price remained well-bid above the $ 2,200 support zone. ETH started a new surge and surpassed $ 2,300. If the price stabilizes above $ 2,350, it could rally to $ 2,400 and $ 2,450.

If there is a further decline, the price could find support near the $ 2280 level. The next major support is now forming near the $ 2250 level, below which the price could test $ 2200.

Price of BNB, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Binance coin (BNB) is gaining pace above the $ 320 level. BNB even broke through the $ 325 resistance. It looks like the bulls are aiming to break the $ 340 level. The next key resistance is near the $ 350 level.

Litecoin (LTC) is showing some positive signs above the $ 138 and $ 140 levels. However, LTC faces strong resistance near the $ 150 level. A close above $ 150 could initiate a stronger rise in the price. short term. On the downside, the $ 132 level is a decent support zone.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is underperforming and is still trading well below the $ 0.250 resistance zone. If the bears remain in action, there is a risk of a drop to $ 0.212. The next major support is near the $ 0.200 level.

The price of XRP is trading well above $ 0.650 and is slowly climbing. An immediate resistance is near the $ 0.680 level. The main resistance is still near $ 0.70. A close above US $ 0.70 could trigger a stronger rally in the near term.

Another altcoin market today

Many altcoins made more than 10%, including MANA, KCS, ONE, KSM, FTT, ENJ, LUNA, STX, CAKE, CHZ, and BAT. Of these, MANA rallied 25% and surpassed the $ 0.70 level, while KSC jumped 30%, topping $ 14.

Overall, the bitcoin price is trading above the $ 33,500 support zone. If BTC gains pace above $ 35,000, it could trigger a bigger surge in the coming sessions.

