Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin and Ethereum correct earnings, ETC keeps the rally

Bitcoin price followed a bullish path above the $ 35,000 resistance zone. BTC even surpassed $ 36,000 and skyrocketed above $ 36,500. Currently (04:36 UTC) it is correcting gains, but the bulls could remain active near $ 35,000.

Also, most of the major altcoins are trading above key support. ETH extended its rally above $ 2,200 before the bears appeared near $ 2,250. XRP / USD rallied above $ 0.70 and $ 0.72 before correcting gains.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin price

There was a steady rise in bitcoin price above the $ 35,000 resistance zone. BTC even broke $ 36,000, but struggled to gain traction above $ 36,500. As a result, there was a downward correction below $ 36,000. On the downside, previous resistance near $ 35,000 could provide support. The next big support is now forming near the $ 34,200 zone.

Initial resistance is near the $ 36,000 area. The first major resistance is near $ 36,500, above which the price could rise to the $ 38,000 level.

Ethereum Price

The price of Ethereum outperformed bitcoin and surpassed $ 2,150. It even surpassed $ 2,200 and tested the $ 2,250 hurdle. The price is now correcting the gains and trading below $ 2,150. An initial support is near the $ 2,100 level, below which the price could test $ 2,050.

If there is a further surge, the price could face resistance near $ 2,200. The main resistance is now forming near the $ 2,250 level.

Price of BNB, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Binance Coin (BNB) rose further above the $ 300 resistance. BNB tested $ 315 and is now correcting gains. Immediate support is near $ 292, but the key breakout support is at $ 280. On the upside, the price could gain bullish momentum if there is a daily close above the $ 300 level.

Litecoin (LTC) extended its bullish move above the $ 142 resistance. However, the bulls struggled near the $ 150 resistance. It is now correcting gains and trading near $ 142. If there are more losses, the price could test the $ 135 support zone in the near term.

Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied further above the $ 0.265 resistance. He tested $ 0.275 before cutting gains. DOGE is now consolidating near the $ 0.250 support. If there are more losses, the bears could test the support at $ 0.220.

XRP price extended its rally above the $ 0.700 level. The price even spiked above $ 0.720 before the bears appeared near $ 0.735. XRP is now trading below $ 0.700, but the bulls could remain active near the $ 0.650 support zone.

Another altcoin market today

Many altcoins made more than 8%, including ETC, BTG, QTUM, ZEN, DCR, ZEC, FIL, VET, EGLD, SHIB, WAVES, OMG, and TEL. Of these, ETC rallied by 29%, almost touching $ 62, before correcting lower. As reported, the Ethereum Classic network will undergo a fork to implement the Magneto update, scheduled for late July, the team announced. The update will include Ethereum Berlin upgrade features and thus certain Ethereum enhancement proposals that will address network gas and security fees.

Overall, bitcoin price is correcting gains from the $ 36,500 resistance. As long as BTC remains stable above $ 35,000 and $ 34,000, there are chances of a further surge.