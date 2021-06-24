in Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin and Ethereum correct earnings, altcoins are still attractive

Bitcoin price rallied above the $ 33,500 and $ 34,000 resistance levels. BTC even spiked above $ 34,500, but it failed to clear the $ 35,000 resistance. Currently (04:45 UTC) it is correcting earnings and is trading above $ 32,500.

Also, most of the major altcoins could remain in a positive zone. ETH was unable to stay above $ 2,000, but it still has $ 1,850. XRP / USD is trading above $ 0.600 but is facing hurdles near $ 0.650.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin price

There was a decent rise in bitcoin price above the $ 33,500 resistance zone. BTC even surpassed $ 34,000, but there was no test of $ 35,000. The price started a downward correction below $ 34,000. It even traded below $ 33,500 and is apparently moving towards the $ 32,200 and $ 32,000 support levels. Any other loss could require proof of $ 30,500.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $ 33,500 level. The first major resistance is now near $ 34,000, followed by the key barrier of $ 35,000.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum price also followed a similar pattern and failed to clear the $ 2,050 resistance level. ETH initiated a downward correction below the $ 2,000 and $ 1,950 levels. It is now consolidating near $ 1,900, with decent support near the $ 1,850 level.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $ 1,960 level. The first key resistance is now forming near the $ 2,000 level.

Price of BNB, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Binance Coin (BNB) held a good offer above the $ 280 level. BNB even shot above the $ 300 barrier. However, it failed to stay above $ 300, but maintains gains above the $ 300 mark. $ 280 level. If there is a downside break below $ 280, there is a risk of a move towards the $ 265 level.
Litecoin (LTC) is struggling to pick up pace above the $ 132 and $ 135 levels. LTC is consolidating near $ 128, with decent support near $ 125. The main breakout support is now forming near the USD 120 level.
Dogecoin (DOGE) climbed above the $ 0.200 level and even surpassed $ 0.220. It is now in profit and could move up to test the $ 0.250 level. If there is a further decline, the bulls could protect the $ 0.200 level.
The XRP price is trading in a positive zone above the $ 0.600 level. The price even held above $ 0.620, and it looks like the bulls are expecting a clear break above $ 0.650. The next big resistance on the upside is near the $ 0.680 level.

Another altcoin market today

Many altcoins made more than 5%, including KLAY, ANKR, QNT, TRX, BTG, BAKE, BTT, GRT, ZEN, ADA, and ETC. Of these, KLAY rallied 22% and broke the $ 1.00 level.

Overall, the bitcoin price is correcting gains below the pivot level of $ 33,500. If BTC does not hold above $ 32,000, there is a risk of a new bearish wave in the short term.
