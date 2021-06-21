Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin and Ethereum Breakdown Continues, Altcoins Also in the Red

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin started a new decline from well above $ 38,000. BTC broke the $ 36,500 support and even declined below $ 35,000. Currently (04:41 UTC) it is spreading losses after a failed attempt to move higher.

Similarly, most major altcoins trade in a bearish zone. ETH broke the $ 2,250 support and tested the $ 2,050 zone. XRP / USD failed to stay above $ 0.800 and even tested $ 0.700.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin price

There was another rejection in the bitcoin price near the $ 38,000 resistance zone. BTC started a new decline and broke many supports near the $ 36,500 support zone. The bears even pushed the price below the $ 35,000 support zone. The price tested the $ 33,350 zone and is now trading above $ 34,000 with a bearish angle. The price is now down 5% in one day and 13% in one week.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $ 35,000 level. The main weekly resistance is now forming near $ 36,500, above which the price could revisit the $ 38,000 zone.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum’s price also followed a similar pattern and traded below the $ 2,400 support. ETH dropped dramatically and even traded below $ 2,250. The price tested $ 2,050 and is now struggling to rally. ETH fell 5.5% in one day and 17% in one week.

An initial resistance is near the $ 2,180 level. The main resistance is now forming near $ 2,250, above which the price could revisit the $ 2,400 zone.

Price of BNB, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Binance Coin (BNB) dropped considerably below the $ 350 support. BNB even shot below the $ 325 support zone. An initial support is near the $ 310 level. The key support is at $ 300. , below which there is a risk of a breakout towards the $ 280 support zone. On the upside, the $ 350 level could act as a hindrance.

Litecoin (LTC) extended its slide below $ 155 and $ 150. The price tested the $ 142 zone and could continue to decline towards the $ 135 level. On the upside, the bears could remain active near the levels of USD 158 and USD 165.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is now trading below the $ 0.300 level. The price traded near $ 0.250 and is now consolidating losses. If there are more downsides, there is a risk of a dip towards the $ 0.232 level. On the upside, the bulls could face hurdles near $ 0.285 and $ 0.300.

XRP price started another sharp decline below the $ 0.800 support zone. It even broke the $ 0.750 level and tested $ 0.700. If there is no recovery above $ 0.750, the bears could test the $ 0.650 support zone.

Another altcoin market today

Many altcoins were down more than 5%, including KLAY, STX, CHZ, ZEN, BTG, XEM, AMP, ICP, SC, STT, KCS, QTUM, SOL, and EGLD. Of these, STX was down more than 14% and traded below $ 0.72.

Overall, the bitcoin price is showing bearish signs below the $ 36,500 and $ 35,000 support levels. If BTC does not rally above $ 36,500, there is a risk of a dip towards the $ 32,000 level.