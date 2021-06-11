Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin and Ethereum among the options that David Guetta accepts for his property in Miami

The renowned DJ of French origin, David Guetta, announced that he is offering for sale his property in Miami, valued at $ 14 million dollars. Likewise, the artist is willing to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum among the forms of payment for his luxurious property.

It is a new figure that manifests itself as a user of cryptocurrencies. The fact that people with a high degree of influence declare themselves users of cryptocurrencies, gives them an important degree of prestige. As Bitcoin becomes a daily part of public people’s businesses, usability among fans increases.

The last few days have been a clear example of this, with the decision of the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. The president announced that the Central American country would convert Bitcoin into legal tender, which catapulted the popularity of the currency and, with it, its adoption. In the case of real estate businesses, the number of real estate companies that adhere to this form of payment is increasing.

Guetta is not the only one among those who accept Bitcoin and Ethereum

It should be noted that, although this is positive new news for the crypto environment, it is not the first time. In that sense, prior to the announcement that Guetta accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum among the forms of payment for its luxurious property, some important sales have already taken place.

Among those businesses closed for properties, the sale of the British millionaire Nick Candy of one of his properties stands out. The amount of this sale was equivalent to US $ 243 million. The penthouse, located in the Hyde Park area of ​​London, is considered one of the most expensive in the whole of the United Kingdom.

Without going back very far in time, another precedent occurred earlier this month, in the city of Miami itself. A 5,067-square-meter penthouse was sold for $ 22.5 million in Bitcoin, according to some news portals.

Although fiat money remains the undisputed king among the gigantic real estate business, Bitcoin and Ethereum are making their way.

David Guetta’s Miami property is for sale for $ 14 million. The DJ receives Bitcoin and Ethereum among the forms of payment. Source: U.Today

Cryptocurrencies gain ground in the real estate business

The feeling that cryptocurrencies are gaining more and more space in business seems widespread. In this way, a seller from Minnesota, Eric Hensley assures that it is a trend that will not take long to become dominant.

Although he considers that cryptocurrencies can be very dangerous for the seller of a property, their acceptance is growing. “If this is as simple as it seems to be and cryptocurrencies are turning into something big. And if to this is added the number of followers of the same they are adopting, I believe that very soon there will be a general trend in their use, “he said.

On the other hand, the particular boost that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are receiving in Miami should be highlighted. This is due, in large part, to the sympathy of the mayor of the city, Francis Suárez for digital currencies.

In different forums, the politician has manifested as an enthusiast of this new form of money. Among other proposals, he claims to be willing to turn Miami into a Bitcoin city.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related