Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin and DOGE rally, Ethereum targets breakout to the upside

The price of Bitcoin remained strong above the $ 32,000 and $ 33,000 levels. As a result, BTC gained bullish momentum and broke the main resistance at $ 35,000. Currently (04:41 UTC) it is consolidating gains below this level.

Similarly, most of the major altcoins are rising steadily. ETH is consolidating below $ 2,000 and could pick up pace for a move above $ 2,050. XRP / USD rallied and tested the $ 0.700 zone.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin price

A new base was formed in the bitcoin price above the $ 32,500 zone. BTC started a new rally and the bulls were able to push the price above the $ 35,000 resistance. It is trading in a positive zone and it looks like it could even test $ 36,500. The next major resistance is near the $ 38,000 zone.

An initial support on the downside is near the $ 34,500 level. The main breakout support is now forming near the $ 33,500 level.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum’s price remained well-bid above the $ 1,850 and $ 1,880 levels. ETH surpassed $ 1,980, but is struggling to gain momentum above $ 2,000. The main resistance is still near $ 2,050, above which the price could accelerate.

If there is a further drop, the price could find offers close to $ 1,920. Key support is now forming near the $ 1,850 level.

Price of BNB, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Binance Coin (BNB) is now trading above the $ 300 level. An immediate resistance is near the $ 320 level. A close above $ 320 could set the pace for a move towards the $ 345 level. Conversely, the price could drop to test the $ 280 support.

Litecoin (LTC) broke through the resistance levels of $ 132 and $ 135. LTC is now climbing towards the $ 142 level. The main resistance is near the $ 150 level, above which the price could test $ 165. On the downside, the bulls could appear near $ 122.

Dogecoin (DOGE) started a new rally above the $ 0.250 level. DOGE even broke above $ 0.280 and is now facing resistance near the $ 0.300 level. If there is a downward correction, the price could find offers close to the $ 0.250 level.

The XRP price also followed a bullish path above $ 0.620. The price rose above the $ 0.650 level and tested the $ 0.700 zone. On the downside, previous resistance near $ 0.650 could provide support in the near term.

Another altcoin market today

Many altcoins earned more than 10%, including CELO, RUNE, QNT, NANO, SC, STX, CRV, SOL, QTUM, OKB, ETC, MANA, DGB, and HT. Of these, CELO rallied by almost 27% and surpassed the $ 2.95 level.

Overall, the bitcoin price shows positive signs above the $ 34,500 level. If BTC sets above $ 35,000, there could be a stronger surge towards the $ 37,000 and $ 38,000 levels.

