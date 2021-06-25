in Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin and DOGE rally, Ethereum targets breakout to the upside

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

The price of Bitcoin remained strong above the $ 32,000 and $ 33,000 levels. As a result, BTC gained bullish momentum and broke the main resistance at $ 35,000. Currently (04:41 UTC) it is consolidating gains below this level.

Similarly, most of the major altcoins are rising steadily. ETH is consolidating below $ 2,000 and could pick up pace for a move above $ 2,050. XRP / USD rallied and tested the $ 0.700 zone.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin price

A new base was formed in the bitcoin price above the $ 32,500 zone. BTC started a new rally and the bulls were able to push the price above the $ 35,000 resistance. It is trading in a positive zone and it looks like it could even test $ 36,500. The next major resistance is near the $ 38,000 zone.
An initial support on the downside is near the $ 34,500 level. The main breakout support is now forming near the $ 33,500 level.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum’s price remained well-bid above the $ 1,850 and $ 1,880 levels. ETH surpassed $ 1,980, but is struggling to gain momentum above $ 2,000. The main resistance is still near $ 2,050, above which the price could accelerate.
If there is a further drop, the price could find offers close to $ 1,920. Key support is now forming near the $ 1,850 level.

Price of BNB, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Binance Coin (BNB) is now trading above the $ 300 level. An immediate resistance is near the $ 320 level. A close above $ 320 could set the pace for a move towards the $ 345 level. Conversely, the price could drop to test the $ 280 support.
Litecoin (LTC) broke through the resistance levels of $ 132 and $ 135. LTC is now climbing towards the $ 142 level. The main resistance is near the $ 150 level, above which the price could test $ 165. On the downside, the bulls could appear near $ 122.
Dogecoin (DOGE) started a new rally above the $ 0.250 level. DOGE even broke above $ 0.280 and is now facing resistance near the $ 0.300 level. If there is a downward correction, the price could find offers close to the $ 0.250 level.
The XRP price also followed a bullish path above $ 0.620. The price rose above the $ 0.650 level and tested the $ 0.700 zone. On the downside, previous resistance near $ 0.650 could provide support in the near term.

Another altcoin market today

Many altcoins earned more than 10%, including CELO, RUNE, QNT, NANO, SC, STX, CRV, SOL, QTUM, OKB, ETC, MANA, DGB, and HT. Of these, CELO rallied by almost 27% and surpassed the $ 2.95 level.

Overall, the bitcoin price shows positive signs above the $ 34,500 level. If BTC sets above $ 35,000, there could be a stronger surge towards the $ 37,000 and $ 38,000 levels.
_____

Find the best price to buy / sell cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin and DOGE Rally, Ethereum targets breakout to the 102

“The principle of agreement on the pension reform puts the sustainability of the system at risk”

These social networks pay content creators