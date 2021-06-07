Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies could make it to the GTA 6 game

A leak of the long-awaited game Grant Theft Auto 6 (GTA) was recently made public, in which it is mentioned that players will have cryptocurrencies within the game to use them in different functions within the story mode.

The leak was made by Tom Henderson, a famous tweeter, known for teasing features from games like BattleField and Call of Duty. The announcement of this feature was made from his personal Twitter in which he publishes that “Heard recently in GTA 6 some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash”.

The tweeter clarifies that it is about the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment within the game. Likewise, he also highlights that “he heard the news from someone he trusted” and that he is not “kidding”. “It will probably not be called ‘Bitcoin’, so to speak, but it will be a cryptocurrency,” he says.

Regarding the latter, it is worth pointing out something: GTA does not own trademark rights to the many vehicles that appear within its game.

For example, there is the Pegassi Vacca, which is an almost exact copy of the Lamborghini Gallardo. This fact, which shows that GTA developers are not shy about “copying”, and taking into account that Bitcoin does not have copyright, it would not be a limitation for the mother cryptocurrency to be taken to the sixth installment of GTA.

The thread ends with a reference to the fact that this type of information must “be taken with a little salt”, since nothing is denied or confirmed, until GTA developer Rockstar Game takes it for granted.

Example of the differences of the Pegassi Vacca in GTA V and the Lamborghini Gallardo. Source: Motor Hobby.

GTA is a game where the participants face the life of a character who is involved in criminal plots, and from which he will try to get away with it. It is characterized by being open world, allowing players to move freely throughout the map, while completing missions.

Bitcoin in the gamer community

Assuming the fact that Bitcoin will be brought into GTA 6 is true, its overall in-game operation remains to be seen. In that sense, it is not known if it will be anchored to the price of the dollar, or how it will quote its price.

In this regard, a game already experienced a series of problems when using virtual bitcoins within its plot and anchoring it to the price of BTC, as was the case with Escape from Tarkov, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias at the time.

Escape from Tarkov is a post-apocalyptic multiplayer game in which players must collect resources to upgrade their shelters. One of these resources was physical bitcoins, an internal currency that could be sold according to the actual price of BTC. anchored to the price of the ruble with a scale of 5: 1.

With the rise in the price of BTC in January, Escape from Tarkov faced serious problems in the difficulty of its game, since players were only dedicated to mining bitcoins to make more money, totally breaking the plot for which it had been developed.

Due to this scenario, and as Tom Henderson points out, we must take all this information with care, since there is still no confirmation and it is still a rumor.