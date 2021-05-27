Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin ads are labeled as misleading in the UK

Key facts:

The advertising regulator stated that bitcoin is a complex and risky investment.

Future campaigns should include clear warnings about investing with cryptocurrencies.

The UK’s Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) ordered the removal of bitcoin ads across London’s transport network as irresponsible and misleading. The banned notices correspond to a campaign launched in December last year by Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Luno.

The ads show a picture of the cryptocurrency along with a phrase stating, ‘if you see bitcoin on the subway [o en un autobús], it’s time to buy. However, the agency considers that take advantage of consumers’ lack of experience and therefore must be withdrawn immediately.

In its opinion, issued on May 26, the ASA adds that the notices “give the impression that investing in bitcoins is something simple and accessible”, when in reality it is “complex, volatile” and represents risks because investors are exposed to the losses.

The advertising regulator said acted in response to three complaints against the exchange Luno “For not warning on their posters the risks posed by investing in bitcoin.” Following the ruling, Luno said he would add an “appropriate risk warning” to his future campaigns. However, the agency responded that the company must withdraw the current format of its campaign.

For the ASA, any notice about bitcoin must clarify that the value of the cryptocurrency is variable and that neither the exchange nor the crypto asset are regulated. What’s more, asks that you not seek to exploit consumers’ lack of experience oversimplifying the process of investing in digital assets.

The Luno notices have been displayed since December last year in London’s tube and bus stations. Source: Twitter Bitcoins London.

They put a magnifying glass on the bitcoin ads

Notably, Luno’s is not the first bitcoin ad campaign that the ASA has banned. At the middle of March, an ad from the Coinfloor exchange was also labeled as misleading for “irresponsibly” promoting cryptocurrency as an investment.

According to British media, it was a full-page ad published in a local newspaper that read the message: “It makes no sense to keep your money in the bank” and included a testimony describing bitcoin as “digital gold.”

Interestingly, last year saw a 42% increase in the popularity of cryptocurrencies in the UK. In fact, a study published by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) indicates that the British population is familiar with digital assets, are aware of the lack of a regulatory framework on these, and understand the risks of volatility.

As CriptoNoticias has been reporting, Spain is also making progress in its plans to regulate outdoor advertisements that promote cryptocurrencies. In this sense, a law reform, approved by the Extraordinary Council of Ministers on March 12 of this year, gave the National Securities Market Commission the authority to stipulate what kind of advertising content cryptocurrency companies can spread. Likewise, the possibility that all advertising related to crypto assets is subject to prior authorization is raised.