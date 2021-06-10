Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin adoption in Central and South America?

Compartir

With El Salvador’s decision to accept Bitcoin As an official means of payment, the small Central American country has given praise to the oldest cryptocurrency. Sure, it’s El Salvador, it’s not exactly a huge and fairly insignificant economy in the global financial world. However, state acceptance of BTC it’s a blast.

The president of El Salvador has also adjusted his profile picture on Twitter: Red laser shoots through his eyes! What is this phenomenon about? Why do more and more personalities from the crypto space and now US senators have laser eyes on Twitter? We took a look at the red eye trend and showed you a small selection of prominent laser eyes.

The news from El Salvador probably overlaps all the other news of the week: the fact that a country accepts Bitcoin as an official means of payment could represent a promising model for countries with economic problems or countries with high inflation. These countries are also becoming more independent from the SWIFT international banking system. This system allows transfers to any country connected to the system.

Countries like Iran or Cuba are excluded from SWIFT by the United States, which can exercise great power over the system. However, there are efforts in both the EU and Russia to become more independent from the US-controlled financial system. Proponents of Bitcoin, who have increased in number in recent months, are also interested in financial independence and freedom.

Especially on Twitter, the trend has developed in recent months to show your support for Bitcoin with red laser eyes in the profile picture. Above all, personalities from the crypto space have, of course, joined this trend.

But even personalities who do not come directly from the financial or crypto sector had meanwhile expressed their enthusiasm with red eyes. Including Tom Brady, the greatest soccer player in history, and Paris Hilton, known to be known.

But people in politics like Wyoming Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis already had bright red eyes. The US state has a crypto-friendly policy. This has to do with cold weather and low electricity prices, both favorable factors for the Bitcoin mining business.

The last in the group of laser eyes is now the president of El Salvador: yesterday he uploaded a new profile photo on Twitter in which he has the red eyes of Bitcoin. The exciting thing is that politicians in Brazil and Argentina, both countries with troubled economies, did the same as the president of El Salvador, the “first country of Bitcoin.”

Will this be a wave of Bitcoin adoption that is pouring in from South and Central America around the world? Hard to say. It is definitely positive for more institutional adoption and general awareness of BTC.

Disclaimer: These lines are not a substitute for investment advice, investments in the crypto market are made at your own risk. Invest only what you are willing to lose. I receive commissions for purchases made through the links in this publication.