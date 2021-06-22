Cryptocurrency : Bitbase is now the exchange with the most bitcoin ATMs in Spain

Key facts:

The new devices will be located in Barcelona, ​​Seville and other cities.

In addition, the company announced the purchase of 20 units to install them in the rest of Europe.

With 41 bitcoin ATMs (BTC) installed in Spanish territory, the Bitbase company is already positioned as the company with the most devices that offer this possibility in Spain. Furthermore, it plans to expand this service to other countries in Europe.

The statistic was published by the company itself on its Twitter account based on data published by CoinATMRadar. In the post, Bitbase highlights its purpose that the world of cryptocurrencies “be accessible to all.”

As reported by Bitbase, the new devices were placed in various parts of Barcelona, Tarragona, Seville, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante and Ibiza. This ten new teams joins those already existing in these cities, as well as in Madrid, Valencia, Bilbao and Zaragoza, among others. The company has also acquired another 20 ATMs to distribute them throughout various parts of Europe.

Bitbase is positioned as the company with the most ATMs located in Spain. Source: Twitter.

Besides bitcoin, Bitbase ATMs allow trading with other cryptocurrencies, such as Ether (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dash (DASH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tether (USDT) and, soon, Cardano (ADA).

Bitbase details on its official site that it has added more than 13,000 new clients in 2020. In addition, in that period it has operated a volume of more than 3,632 BTC in more than 18,000 total transactions.

Bitbase details on its website the location of its more than 40 bitcoin ATMs in Spain. Source: bitbase.com.

Bitbase seeks to expand and educate about bitcoin

This almost constant growth of the Spanish firm would not be such if it were not accompanied by an upward adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the community. To encourage this movement, Bitbase has taken concrete actions.

The first of them, as reported by CriptoNoticias, was to open its first franchise in Spain, more precisely in Barcelona. Both in this space and in the other 17 stores that the company owns in the country advisers are available to the public to help to anyone interested in investing in crypto assets.

On the other hand, it has also launched the BitCredit platform, in which loans can be requested by placing bitcoin as collateral and with only a KYC (Know Your Customer) verification. In this way, more people can access loans of up to 100,000 euros without having to go to a traditional bank.