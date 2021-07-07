Cryptocurrency : Binance temporarily suspends SEPA euro bank deposits, citing events beyond its control

Compartir

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has suspended euro bank deposits from one of Europe’s critical payment networks – the Single Euro Payment Zone (SEPA).

As of 8 a.m. Coordinated Universal Time, today, Wednesday, July 7, customers would not deposit funds through the SEPA network. The exchange sent emails to European users of the exchange stating that customers would no longer be able to deposit cash via SEPA.

The exchange clarified that the decision to suspend euro bank deposits from one of Europe’s key payment networks was temporary, triggered by events beyond its control. Consumers can still make withdrawals of their euros through the exchange through SEPA. Payments through debit and credit cards would not be affected either.

SEPA is a network whose aim is to make payments in euros cheap, easy and fast by creating a single market for payments denominated in euros. Cryptocurrency clients use SEPA to transfer large sums of cash to exchanges.

The financial institution has been accessing SEPA through various intermediaries. SEPA links payment networks across the region, allowing users to transfer euros between countries. Binance customers in 36 countries using SEPA would not use the system to deposit cash.

Enforcement actions against the exchange

Binance’s announcement follows a series of regulatory actions against the exchange.

Yesterday, June 6, Barclay Bank prohibited UK customers from making debit and credit payments to Binance. The UK-based bank acted after the UK financial regulator informed the exchange to halt its regulated activities.

Last month, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) banned Binance from conducting any regulated activity in the UK.

However, this is not the first time the exchange has come under scrutiny from regulators around the world.

Binance Group, which used to be based in Malta, is currently based in the Cayman Islands. The company has multiple entities spread all over the world.

Last week, the Cayman Islands financial regulator joined the list of other regulators who are scrutinizing Binance. The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) stated that the exchange did not register its operation and investigated the company.

On the other hand, Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) issued a warning against Binance last month, stating that the exchange is not registered to operate its business in the country.

Additionally, Binance announced last month that it would be shutting down its cryptocurrency business in Ontario, Canada, after the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) accused the exchange and many other cryptocurrency trading platforms of failing to comply with regulations.

Binance has also faced investigations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for issues that associate the exchange with tax offenses and money laundering activities.

