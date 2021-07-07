Cryptocurrency : Binance suspends deposits from European banks

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, amid regulatory troubles, suspends deposits from European banks. In this way, users of the platform will not be able to transfer euros to the platform from their bank accounts. However, the measure does not affect carrying out the procedure with credit and debit cards.

The suspension by the exchange was notified to its users last Tuesday and went into effect on Wednesday, July 7. In this way, the platform faces pressure from regulators concerned about the growing use of cryptocurrencies in the euro zone.

It should be noted that the cancellation of bank transfers to the platform cover the entire Single European Payment Area (SEPA in English). In the notification, the directive of the cryptocurrency exchange made it clear to its users that the move occurred for reasons unrelated to the platform. Despite this, the specific reason behind the abrupt suspension was not explained.

Why is Binance suspending the deposit option from SEPA?

In the message where it is notified that Binance suspends the option of deposits from European banks, a specific reason is not stated. Meanwhile, it can be intuited that behind this, the pressure of the regulatory entities on the exchange platform of these financial assets influences.

It should be noted that Binance offers a wide variety of services. This makes it attractive to millions of people. For example, with an account on this platform, you can avoid opening accounts at numerous other firms due to its versatility.

For example, from Binance, mining machines can be connected with their pool for Bitcoin and Ethereum. At the same time, they can be stored thanks to its wallet service. The P2P buy and sell options and the conversion option are very timely.

Also, the ability to trade with low conversion costs makes Binance very attractive. From spot trading to future options can be traded to increase users’ capital. It should be noted that trading, as with any platform, involves a significant level of risk. For people who do not wish to compromise and still increase their bankroll, there is the option to stack.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, suspends SEPA deposits via wire transfers. Source: Twitter

The concern of the traditional financial world

This wide range of possibilities offered by the platform, to which is added the possibility of operating the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) dApps. On the other hand, the recently launched market of non-fungible tokens (NFT), complement a universe of uncomfortable possibilities for traditional financial institutions.

The latter leads to the assumption that Binance suspends deposits from European banks not of its own accord. The fact that this or other exchanges with similar ones, are the vehicles in the imminent mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, would harm traditional banking. Therefore, it is not strange that it reacts to stop the usability of these platforms.

Although Binance is a centralized platform, so it can be considered as a kind of bank, it is in parallel an unwelcome competition. That millions of people have autonomy beyond the central control of governments and financial institutions, is not something that can be allowed in a good way by the latter.

For this reason, many banks have acted early. In that sense, some users have shown notifications from their banks on social networks about the suspension of deposits to Binance.

Barclays Bank of England decision

Another event directly related to this situation happened recently. The British giant Barklays announced to its users the block of the option to transfer to Binance. The action of the financial giant would be to “protect” the money of its users from a platform not legally regulated by London.

Some users reacted on Twitter with harsh terms against the decision of this financial firm. “They will have to disconnect the Internet to prevent us from continuing to use cryptocurrencies. They are the future, you are the past ”, commented one user.

Another user used the adjective “China 2.0”, referring to Beijing’s recent aggression against digital currencies.

With the refusal to use this platform, England joins important economies in which Binance is not allowed to operate. These include the United States, Japan and Canada. Despite this, the exchange remains solid as the main platform to operate cryptocurrencies.

Regulators act aggressively

If Binance suspends deposit operations from banks in other countries, it could face serious problems. For months, regulators have been coordinating efforts to slow down the advance of cryptocurrencies.

The easiest target is exchanges, since they are centralized. These platforms face the dilemma of operating in accordance with regulatory impositions or maintaining their posture of protecting the privacy of their users. At that end, it is very likely that they end up accepting the conditions imposed by the governments to maintain their dominance.

