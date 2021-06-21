Cryptocurrency : Binance opens a decentralized marketplace to trade NFT

Key facts:

Binance will have a decentralized and a centralized market for its NFTs.

The first official collection of the decentralized market comes out this Monday, June 21.

This article contains referral links. Know more.

Binance is strongly committed to its entry into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFT). In just a week, the exchange will have two markets open for this type of tokens that have become fashionable among collectors, cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors.

The exchange will not only have the centralized market that it had announced a few weeks ago and that CriptoNoticias reported. Has also opened a decentralized platform for NFT based on its own blockchain, the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Through a statement, Binance announced this Thursday, June 17 the creation of Featured by Binance. On that platform, the exchange aims to “provide users with an innovative new way to interact with NFT and digital collectibles.”

In Featured, users will be in control of their tokens, which will not be in the custody of Binance. To operate, it is possible to connect to the platform a wallet that allows the management of these tokens in the BSC, such as the case of Binance Chain Wallet, Torus, Metamask or TrustWallet.

At featured by Binance, users can trade with their own wallets. Source: featured.market.

Although the platform already has a wide range of NFTs from early access creators, The first official collection launched by Binance will go out this Monday, June 21, exposes the press release.

This collection will feature a selection of NFT Created by Dylan Cole, an artist with two decades of experience in film, television and the world of video games. Cole has to his credit the creation of environments for films such as The Lord of the Rings, Avatar or Tron: the legacy.

The first official collection on Featurd by Binance will be run by Dylan Cole. Source: Binance.

Binance enters the world of NFTs with force

The arrival of Featured by Binance adds to another market for NFT that was previously announced by the exchange with the largest volume of trade in the world. In the case of your centralized platform, where the NFTs are in the custody of the exchange, will begin operations next Thursday, June 24.

As we reviewed a couple of weeks ago, Binance’s NFT platform will come out with a campaign of 100 creators from various areas, who will offer their collectibles to the public. In this centralized marketplace, any Binance customer will be able to access using their same account, without new registrations.

NFTs have been gaining popularity in recent months. Artists, writers, big brands, auction sites and even the world of sports has been caught up in this wave, with millions of dollars moving in various markets daily today, despite a steep drop in trade volumes at the beginning of June.