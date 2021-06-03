Cryptocurrency : Binance NFT Marketplace Announces More Creators and Surprises

Binance announced the launch of Binance NFT for June 24. This would become its main market for NFT and digital collectibles. Also, in a press release they invited to see the “premium events” of another group of creators.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have caused a stir in the crypto world for multiple reasons. One of them is that almost anything can be considered an NFT and as long as there are those who are willing to pay for it, there is a business. Now that Binance joins this world, it could become even more popular.

With content from some of the best creators and artists in the world, Binance NFT will become the ideal destination for NFT and digital collectibles.

Advantages that Binance offers compared to the rest

Binance’s NFT Marketplace will connect one of the world’s largest and most passionate crypto communities with the most exclusive content. All existing Binance users will be able to access their NFT market (while using their existing wallet) without additional configuration.

Not only does Binance NFT feature one of the strongest lineups of creators and artists, but it also aims to provide users with the best and smoothest NFT experience. This platform offers some of the lowest transaction fees and fastest blockchain network speeds available anywhere. This allows more users to access the exciting world of NFTs and digital collectibles.

What kind of artists are going to participate in Binance NFT?

From digital artists and musicians to athletes and celebrities, Binance is committed to finding and partnering with some of the most influential names and brands today. This week, they announced their second list of creators whose work will be available at launch.

For example, the musicians Lil Yachty and Kyle, the soccer legend José María Gutiérrez Hernández (popularly known as Guti). Also featured will be iconic painter Frank Holliday and Nyammy Treats: The Nyan Mighty Jaxx Sum Card Collectibles (available exclusively through NFKings Productions).

Lil Yachty and Kyle’s NFT collections will be available through Opulous on Binance NFT, while Guti’s NFT collection will be available through TopGoal. NFTs by Frank Holliday, Mucciaccia Gallery’s iconic painter, are also exclusively through NFKings Productions.

For now, Binance NFT will feature exclusive launch content from Lil Yachty, Kyle, Guti, Frank Holliday, and Nyan Sum, with more to be announced soon.

You can also participate

Binance doesn’t just invite well-known artists to its new platform. If you are an NFT broker interested in incorporating innovative creators, please contact nft@binance.com. You can find all the information about the project here.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related