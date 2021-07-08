Cryptocurrency : Binance CEO Responds in Public Letter to Global Regulatory Pressure

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has been exposed to numerous regulatory issues in recent times. For example, it has faced problems of this kind in Thailand and the Cayman Islands. Also in Japan. Also in the United Kingdom, and in fact for that reason the bank Barclays decided to block the payments of its clients to the exchange. Faced with situations like these, the CEO of Binance responded in a public letter to the regulatory crackdown in question.

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao stepped out in a public letter titled “Reflecting on progress and the way forward.” In which he compared the recent pressure from regulators against his swap business to the early development of the automobile.

In this regard, CZ said that the adoption and development of crypto contained many parallels with the regulations on automobiles in the sense that “the laws and guidelines were developed along the way.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the CEO of Binance responded, emphasizing that the cryptocurrency industry has evolved tremendously in the past four years since the exchange’s launch. Whereas, there is still a lot of regulatory uncertainty surrounding cryptocurrencies.

“Binance has grown very fast and we have not always done everything perfectly well, but we are learning and improving every day.” Said the CEO on a blog.

The key principles of Binance

In response to the growing “regulatory hyper focus,” the CEO shared Binance’s key principles, including its willingness to work with financial authorities to be a “positive contributor.”

Zhao said that the cryptocurrency industry still lacks clear regulatory frameworks in several countries, noting that “more regulations are indeed positive signs that an industry is maturing.” The executive explained that the clear regulations provide a basis for adoption. As more people feel safe to participate in cryptocurrencies.

He added: “Compliance is quite a journey, especially in new sectors such as cryptocurrencies. The industry still has a lot of uncertainty. We also recognize that growth brings more complexity and more responsibility.

Binance continues to grow within the ecosystem

Zhao reiterated Binance’s commitment to partnering with regulators and the company’s approach to handling the growing popularity of its platform. Including active hiring and launching more systems and processes to protect your users.

Binance’s CEO responded in the public letter that since the exchange they have increased their international compliance team and advisory board by 500% since 2020. Including appointments from top global regulators such as the Financial Action Task Force. Zhao noted that Binance has been actively implementing anti-money laundering policies on its platform. Cooperating with crypto intelligence firm CipherTrace to ensure greater protection.

“We are learning and improving every day.” Zhao wrote, highlighting Binance’s ultimate goal as increasing freedom and inclusion for a “better human society.” “We strongly believe that our industry will benefit society through the creation of inclusive financial opportunities,” concluded the CEO. Zhao said the company welcomes “more constructive guidance” to help the exchange grow better.

The exchange has the necessary requirements to operate

In his letter, the CEO reiterated that his exchange had requirements to use its platform, including strict insider trading policies in which users cannot actively trade any assets within a 30-day period.

In addition, an emergency insured asset fund (SAFU) designed to protect user assets and listing standards, as well as a firewall to separate the listing team, was also added in July, the CEO said.

“Compliance is a journey, especially in new sectors like crypto,” said CZ, noting that the crypto industry contained a lot of uncertainty. “We also recognize that growth brings more complexity and more responsibility.”

On the other hand, CZ made it clear that Binance’s institutional stance is to be a “positive contributor” on that path to regulation. At that point, it made available to the authorities its broad user base and the experts who work there in putting in place systems and processes to protect investors.

