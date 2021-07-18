Cryptocurrency : Binance Celebrates $ 10 Billion BUSD Historic Milestone

The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance celebrates BUSD’s historic milestone at $ 10 billion. This was announced by Binance through a post on their official blog, where they expressed how excited they are for this milestone. Thus ranking 10th in the overall crypto market and 3rd among stablecoins by market capitalization.

In less than two years since its debut, BUSD has become one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies. While presenting a variety of public services, from commerce to loan and payment. BUSD is a secure and compliant 1: 1 USD-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos. In addition, it is approved by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

What is Binance USD or BUSD?

Like other stablecoins, BUSD was created to facilitate transactions in decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems. It’s easy to buy and trade on various platforms in the US.

BUSD is an ERC-20 token that supports BEP-2. It is stored in various Paxos reserves worldwide. The token was designed as an ERC-20 token to reach more platforms, as ERC-20 is interoperable with various blockchains. And greater reach is achieved with profitable partnerships.

Growing from USD 1 billion to USD 10 billion

The benefits of the Binance ecosystem, including a diverse portfolio of crypto products and services along with some of the lowest trading fees in the industry. They played a crucial role in the initial advancement of BUSD. Which resulted in a market cap increase from $ 30 million at the beginning of 2020 to $ 1B at the end of 2020.

Users chose BUSD for a combination of reasons, including the stablecoin’s strict compliance standards. The wide range of use cases and support for a diverse set of performance products. Market capitalization grew from $ 1 billion to $ 10 billion in less than half a year. Which makes BUSD the second largest asset by market capitalization on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). As well as number one in terms of total locked value (TVL). Additionally, BUSD was the most widely used stablecoin at BSC. In particular, BUSD achieved this growth in record time, surpassing the efforts of competitors in 100 days.

Launch of BUSD

BUSD is the brainchild of Binance and Paxos. It appeared as a result of their partnership that they announced on September 5, 2019. Prior to its debut, the token received regulatory approval from the NYDFS. It was finally available for purchase with Paxos USD on September 12, 2019, before launching on the Binance platform in trading with Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin (BTC), and Binance Coin (BNB) on September 20, 2019.

BUSD had a positive reception from the community and soon expanded its trading to 48 different USD pairs. Since its launch, the token has performed remarkably well, maintaining its expected 1: 1 ratio to the US dollar. Withum, an accounting firm that performs the audits and lists them on the NYDFS website, conducts an audit for BUSD every month.

Leading the way in CeFi and DeFi

Trading, ‘deposit to win’, and payment are basic use cases for many stablecoins. BUSD is not only leading the market in transactions and payments. Rather, it is also gradually taking the lead in decentralized finance.

Technology behind BUSD

The first feature of Binance USD is a deflationary mechanism that keeps each BUSD token in a 1: 1 ratio to the US dollar as already mentioned. For example, every time 100 BUSD is purchased, 100 BUSD is created for the purchase and a payment of $ 100 is added to Paxos reserve accounts. Every time someone sells (redeems) a 100 BUSD in the market, the payment of $ 100 is taken from the Paxos reserve accounts. The 100 BUSDs received are then burned out of the system.

The BUSD token also works with various ERC-20 smart contracts. These smart contracts provide trustless security for the BUSD. Additionally, BUSD uses this feature to facilitate interoperability between any wallet or exchange that supports Ethereum.

Widespread adoption

Today, more than 36 platforms and more than 20 wallets support BUSD when it comes to trading and storage. Indicating a growing demand for a stable and compatible cryptocurrency. BUSD has established its position as a leading stablecoin for cryptocurrency users looking to avoid price volatility in the market and eliminate the need for frequent fiat conversions. BUSD is currently issued on Ethereum and BSC, and supports fast transfers worldwide with low fees ($ 0.03).

Stablecoins like BUSD play a critical role in the world of decentralization and provide a solid foundation for DeFi’s continued growth. BUSD is widely used in Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum when it comes to trading operations, loans, and other scenarios. According to the BSC Project, there are currently more than 400 decentralized applications that support BUSD. On April 21, 2021, BUSD transfer amount in a single day reached a peak of $ 261 billion and more than 737k transactions on BSC.

