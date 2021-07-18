Cryptocurrency : Binance Announces Suspension of Stock Token Service

The exchange Binance, announces the suspension of the trading service of stock tokens or stock tokens. The measure of the firm responds to the pressure carried out by the regulatory authorities against it. Recently, numerous regulators in various countries have raised concerns about the services provided by the platform. Others took action, banning Binance from operating within their jurisdictions.

The stocks tokens are part of the shares of companies that are listed on the stock market. They can be accessed through the Binance platform. However, for some regulators, this action is considered securities trading. Therefore, to carry it out, special licenses related to investments in the stock market are required.

Some of the countries that have reacted to this and other types of exchange options are Lithuania and Germany. These two European nations announced that they will take action against Binance. For their part, Italy and the United Kingdom have already taken the step and banned the operations of the cryptocurrency exchange platform in their territories.

Will Binance’s stock suspension of tokens calm regulators?

The fact that the world’s most powerful exchange platform is now announcing the suspension of one of its services is noteworthy. This could be evidence of the pressure currently being exerted against one of the epicenters of digital currency trading in the world.

Thus, through a press release on its website, Binance asked its users to close open operations with the aforementioned option. Likewise, the provision to open new stock token operations is immediately annulled. At the same time, none of the operations already open will be validated by Binance after October 14 of this year.

“Users who currently have stock tokens must sell or keep them within the next 90 days,” says the publication. The platform makes it clear that, by that date, users will be unable to manually handle the closure of their operations. Meanwhile, on October 15, all open operations will be automatically closed.

On the other hand, the exchange Binance, at the same time that it announces the suspension of the stock tokens service, ensures that there will be other offers. “We announce that we are discontinuing support for stock tokens to shift our business focus to other product offerings.”

Through a statement on its website, Binance announces the suspension of its offers to trade with stock tokens or stock tokens. Source: Binance

Regulators on the prowl

During the last days, the regulators seem to show an aggressive attitude against the aforementioned exchange. Countries such as Thailand, China, Germany, Lithuania, Italy and the United Kingdom, are the ones that have put the most pressure on the digital currency exchange firm.

Although Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao himself confirms his commitment to cooperate with the authorities, this does not seem to be enough. It can be said that Binance announces its suspension measures for some services late, since regulators have already been monitoring their activities. Other cryptocurrency platforms are quick to catch up with regulators before they turn their attention to them.

Among the latter, Gemini stands out, the exchange founded by the millionaire Winklevoss twins. Likewise, other platforms like Kraken seem not to want to be left behind. Among these, Coinbase stands out, which is the most advanced in terms of satisfying regulators.

Meanwhile, Binance appears to take some steps to escape surveillance and is now announcing the suspension of token stocks. It is one of the services that caused the most annoyance and “concern” to regulators.

