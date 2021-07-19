Cryptocurrency : Binance Announces Burning 1.3 Million BNB

Globally Largest Digital Currency Exchange Binance Announces New Burning from tokens. On this occasion, it is about 1.3 million Binance Coin (BNB) tokens, valued at $ 393 million. At the time of writing, the price of this coin is $ 303 per unit.

It should be noted that after the launch of its platform’s native token, Binance announced that it would burn 50% of its supply. This number of circulating coins is equivalent to about 100 million units. An important aspect to consider is that the exchange burned 20% of its supply on a quarterly basis according to its White Paper.

However, this is not the recent case. With the new version of its document, the platform burns a number of tokens determined by its volume of trade registered the directly previous quarter. Meanwhile, this modality, they explain, will be operated until 50% of its total supply is burned.

Binance announces the burning of 1.3 million BNB Why is this?

Now that Binance announces the burning of much of its Binance Coin supply, what are the implications of this? The burning of their tokens is a way of creating scarcity to improve the adoption and price of the native currency of the cryptocurrency exchange platform.

In the world of cryptocurrencies, burning means permanently removing a certain number of coins from circulation. To do this, the digital currencies are sent to a wallet address to which no one has access. Another objective of these procedures is to control the inflation that can be generated with the excess of these virtual monetary units.

This action has an equivalent in the world of traditional finance. When a company wants to improve the competitiveness of its position on the stock market, it proceeds to eliminate part of its shares. This revalues ​​the price of the shares that remain in circulation because they have created a shortage.

This is precisely what Binance does the moment it announces the burning of its circulating tokens. Other projects, such as Vitalik Buterin’s Shiba Inu, proceed to the burning by donating the value of the coins taken out of circulation to charity.

BNB Burning Status

The previous quarter, the exchange platform burned a record number of tokens valued at $ 595 million US dollars. At that time, Binance announced that the burning of that large amount had its reasons in what they called the necessary acceleration of the process.

“We have completed the sixteenth quarterly burn of our BNB token, with a total of 1,296,728”, explains the post about the most recent process. The exact equivalent in US currency is equivalent to $ 393,673,653.52.

The quarterly burning of Binance tokens, coincides with the pressures that are currently exerted against the platform. Thus, a significant number of regulators from different countries forced the platform to close operations within their jurisdictions. Others issue warnings to proceed in the same way.

Meanwhile, the exchange expresses its complete willingness to collaborate with regulators and, at the same time, ensure the financial security of its clients.

Data to take into consideration

