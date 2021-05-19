Cryptocurrency : Billionaire Mike Novogratz shares his views on Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto

The price of Bitcoin (BTC / USD) almost hit $ 65,000 around April 14, which was over a month ago, at this point. Since then, however, the coin has moved lower, spending a lot of time at the $ 48,000 support level, only to briefly rise to $ 58,000 once more, and then, over the last week, plunged by more than 30%, which currently stands at $ 39,500.

The accident came after Elon Musk’s appearance on SNL, or rather, his statement that came about a day after the show. Musk said that Tesla will stop accepting BTC as a payment method for its electric cars due to the fact that Bitcoin mining has too much of an impact on the environment. Basically, BTC is not green enough.

Mike Novogratz shares his views on the situation

Commenting on the drop and this statement from Tesla, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said that this kind of behavior should come as no surprise. There were some amazing moves on the bright side of things that took BTC to heights many would not dare to imagine. Even its current price is twice the size of its 2017 record, and this is the BTC that has plunged 30% in a week.

Markets go up and down, according to Novogratz, and go ahead, prompting corrections. Both institutions and retail merchants continue to embrace crypto and blockchain, so there is no reason to worry.

As for the ESG (environmental, social and governance) side of things, Novogratz confirmed that they are real and will be addressed. However, when asked how fast that can be done, Novogratz pointed out that, yes, Bitcoin uses a lot of electricity, but also many other things that are worth something. The crypto ecosystem, which includes Bitcoin, is an important part of the future of finance, so it should cost something, as you said.

However, he says people are already working to make it as carbon neutral as possible, and more people will join in to make this happen in time. Furthermore, he noted that all electricity in 6-7 years will be green anyway, so the focus will be on making all industries greener, including crypto. As for whether some other cryptocurrency, which is already greener or less impactful on the environment, will take over, Novogratz believes that is up to the market itself to decide.