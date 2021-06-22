Cryptocurrency : Billionaire invests 3,000 BTC in development of a blockchain-based social network

Key facts:

Former MLB team owner hired a developer to work on the project.

The idea is to create a decentralized platform, open and registered on a blockchain.

Frank McCourt, an American mogul who used to be the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, invested a $ 100 million investment in developing a blockchain-based social network. The project is called Project Liberty and it focuses on creating a space where users can share their interactions on the different social networks so that they are registered in a chain of blocks that has not yet been determined.

The initiative arises as a a way to counteract the power and monopoly of large companies in the sector, especially Facebook Inc, McCourt said. In addition, this new system could encourage “better behavior of people”, according to its promoter, since everyone would be “tied” to their publications forever.

Developing the idea will be Braxton Woodham, co-founder of food delivery service Sun Basket and former chief technology officer of Fandango, a website that sold movie tickets.

In addition to hiring Woodham, McCourt invested USD 75 million in an institute of the University of Goergetown and in Sciences Po in Paris for more research on the implementation of this new technology. The rest of the USD 100 allocated to the project will go to entrepreneurs who develop projects based on this model, reports Bloomberg.

According to what the aforementioned medium publishes, McCourt said that “we live under constant surveillance, and this massive accumulation of wealth and power in the hands of a few is incredibly destabilizing. This threatens capitalism, which needs to have a certain inherent justice in order to survive.

What is Project Liberty?

Project Liberty intends to use a blockchain to develop the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol, a project that was originally introduced in 2011 by software developer Adrian Thurston and has been discontinued. As the original proposal document explains, it is about building an open ecosystem in which all users can contribute.

The operation of the system would be the same as that of cryptocurrencies. Just as the transaction information is stored in a decentralized network that cannot be altered, the posts of each user in this new social network would also be registered in a similar way. This is precisely the opposite of what is happening today with the most popular networks, whose servers store data from billions of users around the world.

In fact, Frank McCourt is not the only enthusiast who relies on blockchain to build a “better internet.” As CriptoNoticias reported, Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has in the past expressed his trust in bitcoin and new technologies for the subsistence of improved and more open social networks.