Cryptocurrency : Billionaire Carl Icahn Explores Crypto Investment Of Up To $ 1.5 Billion

Legendary American businessman Carl Icahn has apparently changed his position on cryptocurrencies. In an interview for Bloomberg Markets, Icahn hinted at a potential investment of up to $ 1.5 billion in the sector.

Therefore, Carl Icahn shares the stance of Stanley Druckenmiller, Paul Tudor Jones and, most recently, Ray Dalio on this new asset class. Icahn believes that the cryptocurrency boom is a “natural manifestation” of the current macroeconomic landscape and its inflation.

With these economic circumstances, investors are looking for new stores of value outside of the US dollar. Like Dalio, Icahn fears the dollar is headed for depreciation and could potentially lose its reserve current status if the Federal Reserve “keeps printing the money.”

Carl Icahn claimed that he is “not an investor yet” but disagrees with critics of these assets and finds as much value in a cryptocurrency as in the US dollar. He said, “The only value of the dollar really is because you can use it to pay taxes.”

Carl Icahn: Bitcoin and Ethereum are here to stay

When asked about the specific use cases between Bitcoin, “commonly” perceived as the store of value, and Ethereum, the ecosystem for decentralized applications, Carl Icahn seemed well informed.

The legendary investor was able to provide a unique point of view, often not heard from someone in traditional finance. He said:

Ethereum is the underlying blockchain. So Ethereum has two things that you can use as a payment system, you can use store of value. So you need Ethereum, the blockchain, to make sure you have something. You’ve never had that before where you can buy a cryptocurrency and you can say, “I’m sure” because you have the blockchain that makes it very safe for you. I am oversimplifying.

Icahn believes that this is what provides cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, with “great value.” However, he added that the two main cryptocurrencies are “different.” While Bitcoin is “just a store of value”, Ethereum is “a kind of value-added company.”

Although he pointed out that calling it a company was not accurate. When asked if he was looking to invest specifically in either of these two cryptocurrencies, he replied: “I am looking at the whole business and how I could get involved in it in a relatively large way.”

Later, Carl Icahn said that cryptocurrencies are here to stay and clarified that going into a business in a big way could lead to an investment of $ 1 billion, $ 1.5 billion or more. He seemed more optimistic about Ethereum and, as a final thought, said that all cryptocurrencies are unlikely to survive.

This has led many to speculate that Icahn is already a crypto investor. Anonymous analyst MacroScope had the following to say about this possibility:

Two things based on decades of watching Icahn: You will hear more when I have a full position… much more (and very loud), and that position will actually be a full position. Don’t underestimate the impact this has on legacy PMs / merchants, especially in New York where Icahn is adored.

Ethereum is trading at $ 2,799 with a profit of 11.8% on the weekly chart and a profit of 4.8% on the daily chart. The monthly chart has a 10.6% gain and appears to have enough conviction to attempt to move towards the $ 3,000 mark. A successful move into this area could determine the fate of ETH price action in the near term.

ETH approaching the resistance zone at $ 3,000. Source: ETHUSD Tradingview