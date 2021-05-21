Cryptocurrency : Bill Miller is not worried about the fall of Bitcoin

Following the recent drop in the price of BTC, many investors shared negative thoughts about its future. However, this is not the case with Bill Miller. In an interview for CNBC, the Bitcoin proponent showed his support for the leading cryptocurrency once again.

Miller was of the opinion that BTC is safe regardless of its price, and participants in the crypto community should not faint from its recent crash, as these events are somewhat normal. Also, investors should find it even more attractive now when the value declined significantly:

“If I liked something at higher prices, it is a safe bet, I will like it even more at lower prices.”

The hedge fund investor admitted that he is not normally interested in commenting on the value of the primary cryptocurrency, but now the market is under great pressure and the hurdles were quite unusual.

Bitcoin and the rest of the market went down

Recall that the cryptocurrency market returned on Wednesday 19 to the high volatility for which it became famous. Yesterday morning, the prices of major crypto assets plummeted, before recovering some of the loss on the same day.

With the high volatility, opinions from some big investors also came in. Saying that this was the “why not invest in the sector.” However, the opposite is also true, and other big-name investors took advantage of the moment of volatility to justify the belief in digital assets.

Miller and BTC in the past

Despite his skeptical view of BTC in the past, Bill Miller has been supportive of the cryptocurrency lately, especially after the global economic hurdles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2020, he highlighted that the demand from institutions and corporations is growing faster than the supply of BTC. Furthermore, Miller predicted that all major banks would own a share of the cryptocurrency at some point. He even noted that BTC outperformed all major asset classes for the past 1, 3, 5, and 10 years.

Furthermore, the American philanthropist opposed the well-known crypto killer Warren Buffett, who compared Bitcoin to rat poison:

‘He may well be right. Bitcoin could be rat poison and the rat could be cash. ‘

In conclusion, Miller noted that Bitcoin’s decline could have “extreme consequences” for the financial world. But very soon, it will return to its previous positions and the turbulence will subside.

He also noted that Bitcoin’s move may be extreme for the stock market, but it’s actually quite a routine pullback for the popular crypto. Others have also pointed to numerous declines in Bitcoin during its gigantic 2017 bull market.

Besides him, another billionaire who spoke out in favor of crypto assets was Michael Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Asked by CNBC about the price drop, Novogratz said he believes that Bitcoin could take a while to recover. Emphasizing that the market is experiencing a capitulation, a time in which investors, faced with a pessimistic scenario and falls, renounce their positions and sell their assets near the lowest value.

