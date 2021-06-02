Cryptocurrency : Best Sites to Buy FTM Quickly: Fitmin Finance Increases 800% in a Few Hours

When any asset increases in value by 800% in 24 hours, it is worth paying attention to. This is exactly what happened in the case of Fitmin Finance, with its native token FTM rising in price at the end of its airdrop. Thanks to this dramatic market behavior, many people within the crypto community have been wondering how to buy FTM coins online.

So with this popularity in mind, we thought it would be wise to explain where to buy the Fitmin Finance token. Scroll down to participate.

How and where to buy Fitmin Finance ‘shares’ today

Before getting into our list of the best places to buy FTM coins, we need to clear up a common misunderstanding; Fitmin Finance is a cryptocurrency, not a stock. Make sure you understand the difference between the two.

Many investors will buy FTM cryptocurrencies on a decentralized exchange, although our team of analysts believe that the two options below are the best for investing in cryptocurrencies. Without further ado here they are:

If you prefer to search for a different platform than the two above, read our list of the top ten crypto brokers to compare your best options.

What is FTM?

Based on the Binance Smart Chain, Fitmin Finance is an increasingly popular cryptocurrency project that recently completed an airdrop. Fitmin, which stands for feed me, and claims to have been created through a generation of frictionless performance.

In the future, using its public oracle technology, Fitmin Finance wants its FTM token to become the reference currency for feeding pets. The project is honest about its meme-based status, although it appears to have genuine aspirations and purposes for moving forward.

Let’s dive into tokenomics:

1,000,000,000,000,000 total supply, of which: 10% tax on all transactions, of which: 5% is distributed to FTM token holders

Additionally, the project has several notable features, such as an active Telegram community, an NFT marketplace for early adopters, charitable and strategic partnerships, and weekly prize contests.

Should I buy the FTM coin?

That depends on what exactly you are looking for based on your own investment criteria. For those of you who want a safe and stable investment that is unlikely to lose you money, Fitmin Finance Airdrop may not be for you. On the contrary, if you have an appetite for risk and want to enter early, buying and holding Fitmin Finance tokens might prove to be a prudent measure.

Will FTM crypto make me rich?

Never make an investment hoping to get rich because this can result in rash and impulsive decisions. While it’s nice to be ambitious, be sure to temper it with some pragmatism; FTM could enrich some of its token holders if its success continues, although stories like this are rare.

FTM price prediction

Trying to provide any kind of solid FTM price target would be guesswork at such an early stage. The data is not extensive enough to accurately quantify the fundamental value of the project at this time, although this could change as it matures and expands.

However, it is worth noting that the coin is currently only trading for a small fraction of a dollar, so one could acquire millions of coins for less than the price of a lottery ticket. So FTM could be a giveaway worth participating in.

Social media coverage of the cryptocurrency $ FTM

For the latest news on altcoins like the Fitmin token and top crypto projects, check out our dedicated crypto news coverage.

