Cryptocurrency : Best Places to Buy Small Love Potion (SLP): | Invezz

The Small Love Potion (SLP) coin has increased in value by 30% today, while its trading volume has also increased by 260% to almost $ 270 million. It’s undoubtedly one of the most popular crypto stories on the market right now and as a result, investors and traders across the industry have shown increased interest in SLP tokens.

This article explains everything you need to know about Small Love Potion crypto and SLP coin. We analyze what the project is, how it works and if you should buy coins at this time.

First things first, for those of you who want to invest in Small Love Potion in the UK and elsewhere right now, we have listed the best places to buy and sell SLP coins in the section below.

How and where to buy SLP tokens online

What is Small Love Potion (SLP)?

It is a cryptocurrency that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. SLP tokens can be earned by playing Axie Infinity, which is a community-driven online game. Instead of accumulating experience points that you would normally earn with an MMORPG, players earn SLP coins.

Once players have accumulated enough SLP, they can spend them on digital pets called ‘Axies’. The cost of raising these digitized companions starts at 100 SLP, although this gradually increases with each pet, increasing to 200 SLP for the second, 300 for the third, 500 for the fourth, 800 for the fifth, 1,300 for the sixth, and 2,100 for the seventh, which is the maximum number of times users can raise pets. By implementing these escalation costs, developers can help avoid hyperinflation in the Axie Infinity economy.

You will need to win around 15 competitions to earn enough SLP to run your first race, but if you want to get a head start with less playtime, buying SLP tokens on the open market might be the best way forward.

Should I buy SLP tokens?

If you want to get in on the game and spawn Axies, or if you just want to keep SLP to speculate on the game’s possible future success, buying a few now might be a smart move.

However, cryptocurrency is generally a volatile and risky investment field, so be sure to conduct thorough due diligence to help avoid getting involved in something that costs you money.

Will Small Love Potion Coin Make Me Rich?

SLP crypto is unlikely to make you rich, but it is actually not impossible for a single atlcoin to bring exponential value to token holders; just look at Dogecoin …

SLP 2021 price prediction

Here is our Small Love Token price prediction:

Based on our analysts’ in-depth analysis, we forecast that SLP tokens could be worth up to:

$ 0.54 this year$ 0.64 by 2022$ 1.28 In 5 years

$ SLP Social Media Coverage

Check out our crypto news for the latest news on SLP and other trending cryptocurrencies.

