Cryptocurrency : best OCN platforms | Invezz

One of the biggest winners this week in the cryptocurrency sector is Odyssey (OCN). In the last 24 hours alone, the OCN coin has risen in price by more than 35%, consolidating a weekly growth of 80%. Furthermore, the cryptocurrency’s trading volume has risen 250% to $ 31 million today.

These metrics have been difficult for many within the crypto community to ignore, and as a result, the Odyssey coin has been frequently discussed by investors and traders in recent days.

This article explains everything you need to know about the crypto project, including its purpose, future investment prospects, and our price prediction.

What is Odyssey?

It is a cryptocurrency project that operates on the Ethereum blockchain, and OCN is its native token.

More specifically, Odyssey claims to be ‘The future of the decentralized sharing economy’ and ‘The foundation of the global peer to peer ecosystem’. The project aims to build the next generation of decentralized sharing economy while reducing overall operating costs, increasing market efficiency, and increasing ROI for product and service providers within the economy.

Odyssey will leverage blockchain smart contracts, artificial intelligence and big data to ’empower’ its ecosystem.

SOURCE: http://www.ocnex.net/

The project already has numerous strategic partnerships, most notably with OWS, IBM and Tron. Additionally, Odyssey has some well-known cornerstone backers, including:

QTUM Foundation TRON Foundation Renowned Bitcoin angel investor and blockchain startup advisor, Chandler GuoVision Plus Capital Charman and partner, Yongming Wu Founder of Preangel, Lijie Wang Former venture partner at Sequoia Capital (SEA), Yinglan Tan Founder and CEO of Game.com, Le Xu Founder of BlockVC, Kevin Hsu KuaiDi Founder, Weixing Chen

Should you buy OCN Coin?

If you accept the project’s goal of building an innovative decentralized economy with higher efficiencies and exchange capabilities, buying some OCN currencies and holding them for the long term could be a good way to speculate on future price accumulation.

On the contrary, if you are interested in trading OCN tokens, you should focus on technical analysis and market sentiment. If you can read this better than most other traders, you could be poised for quick, lucrative profits.

However, if you want to avoid the innate volatility and risk that accompany cryptocurrencies, you’d better go for a more stable and secure asset.

Will OCN tokens make me rich?

It is highly unlikely that a single investment in the cryptocurrency arena will make you rich, although it is not impossible, as has been exemplified by Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even Dogecoin.

OCN price prediction 2021

Based on our analysts’ research, our Odyssey price prediction is as follows:

1 year: $ 0.00175 years: $ 0.32

