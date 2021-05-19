Cryptocurrency : Best Brokers to Invest in Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

Currently, investing in cryptocurrencies or Bitcoin (BTC) can become quite an easy activity. Related to the wide variety of crypto brokers that can be found. However, not all of them are trustworthy, some have limitations by region and the like that can make investment difficult.

The main aspect that must be taken into account when choosing a broker is the trust and transparency that this online portal can offer investors. Because, in this way you can avoid risks of losing money.

However, the platform as such must also be taken into account, informatively and perhaps visually as well. Since, the more complex the platform, the more useful it could be. In other words, some portals offer a greater number of tools to use when investing in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Therefore, visualizing the available tools in detail is extremely important, since thanks to them it is possible to perform graph analysis, study the market and carry out other activities. Among the most recommended brokers to invest can be found the following.

1. XTB

This is one of the best online brokers, it is characterized by having a wide variety of advantages, among them the possibility of making CFD investments on cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. Which is clearly a point to highlight, since it has a wide number of products to invest in its platform.

Likewise, in XTB you can find a graph in real time with a variety of tools that allow you to adjust times, data, moving bands, indicators or others.

2. SimpleFX

It is considered one of the best options for users new to Bitcoin (BTC) investments. SimpleFX you can find the necessary tools to analyze the market and perform all the current activities of a trader. However, it can also be used by more professional and knowledgeable users.

It was founded in 2014, it has compatibility with Android, iOS and Windows. In addition, it also has a friendly platform, which allows any user to adapt easily.

It is available 24 hours a day to trade and has other options to invest, including: stocks, metals, products, and indices.

3. Capex

Finally, there is Capex, a broker that provides its users with more than 2,100 financial instruments to invest, including cryptocurrencies. It has the CAPEX WebTrader and MetaTrader platforms.

The broker holds operating licenses from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, the Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority in Abu Dhabi, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles.

