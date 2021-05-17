Cryptocurrency : Benefits of obtaining PROB, the token of the ProBit exchange

Key facts:

PROB has reached a new all-time high, breaking the $ 0.50 barrier.

Users who acquire the token will be able to benefit from discounts and prizes.

On May 8, 2021, ProBit Token (PROB) achieved a new all-time high, priced at $ 0.61136, according to CoinMarketCap. During the last year, the token of the ProBit exchange has not stopped growing. Currently, its 24-hour trading volume is more than USD 800 thousand and its market capitalization is approximately USD 110 million. PROB’s performance makes it an attractive investment option.

To incentivize the acquisition of this token, ProBit has decided to reward users who have retained PROB from the beginning. But these benefits also apply to new customers who want to be part of the ecosystem. The rewards range from lower trading fees to free subscriptions to streaming platforms.

About ProBit Token

PROB is the cryptocurrency exchange token ProBit, and operates on the Ethereum blockchain. Its total supply is 190,000,000, with 43,000,000 currently in circulation. It is listed on four active markets, and is ranked # 746 on CoinMarketCap’s cryptoasset rankings. Since January 2021, its price has risen steadily, and this trend is expected to continue.

PROB price chart from 2019 to 2021. Fountain: CoinMarketCap.

Reasons to acquire PROB during the month of May

The increase in the value of PROB is not the only reason why ProBit customers should purchase the token. The exchange provides additional benefits that are worth considering.

Lower trading fees

Those who have VIP membership, regardless of their level, and are PROB holders, will be able to obtain discounts on trading fees. The standard fee is 0.2%, but commission is reduced to 0.18% for those who decide to pay this trading fee with the token.

Reserve and burn program

To optimize the ecosystem, the exchange launched the PROB reservation program. The objective of this reduction of the total supply of tokens is to increase their value. With this new absorption function, a contingency reserve called “Probit reserve” has been created, which has 7 million PROBs today.

Attend Probit Exclusive events

PROB users can take part in Exclusive NFT MANÍA, a subscription event that will take place this month. In the four different NFTs will be presented. This event is a good option for token holders who want to get more involved in the crypto industry and who are looking to expand their portfolios with high-yield assets.

Compete in the ProBit Cup

Another benefit is participating in a new edition of the ProBit Cup, where the maximum prize is 20 thousand USDT. The higher the VIP membership level and the higher the score, the greater the chances of winning. To increase competition, leaderboards will be provided each week.

Participate in trading competitions

Those who bet with PROB can also participate in business competitions that bring great rewards to the first 20 places. The only requirement to qualify is to have 100 PROB. From time to time, there will be special trade events, $ 5,000 prize contests, and regional trade events designed to meet local demand.

Passive rewards like staking rewards

The platform offers staking rewards to users who hold the token in their wallet for a minimum of 180 days. They can earn up to 4% annually in passive rewards and increase the level of VIP membership, with the respective benefits that this entails.

Get bonuses during the IEO

On the other hand, there are bonuses for those who join the IEO (Initial exchange offering) with PROB. And they will not only get bonuses of 10% or more, they will have the opportunity to claim a strategic position in promising companies that are part of the blockchain.

Receive 20 PROBs when going up to VIP level 2

People who upgrade to VIP 2 membership level will automatically receive 20 PROBs. The requirement to have this level is to increase the PROB staking up to 3,000. So users will not only earn 4% per year in commissions when staking with the token, they will also get PROB.

Earn up to 30% referral commissions

Those who participate in the referral program, they will receive from 10 to 30% in commissions according to the commercial activity of each referral. In this way, it is possible to significantly increase profits by having family and friends join and trade on the platform.

Free Netflix subscription

During the Netflix and Chill, Crypto and Shill event, customers who upgrade to VIP level 3 will receive a free subscription to Netflix for six months. The contest will end on May 31 at 11:59 p.m. KST, and the minimum requirement to participate is to keep 8,000 PROB staking prior to this date.

To learn more about the promotions that ProBit has for its customers, visit its website and its social networks, such as Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.