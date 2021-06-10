Belgium will give a bonus of 435,000 euros per footballer if they win the European Championship

The Belgian Football Federation will grant a bonus of 435,000 euros per player if the “Red Devils” win the Eurocup, as published this Thursday by the newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

The Belgian players negotiated this complement in 2017, which will be staggered by sections, so that each player will receive 42,000 euros if Belgium passes the group stage, in which they compete for one of the two places with Russia, Finland and Denmark.

The “bonus” amounts to 170,000 euros for reaching the quarterfinals, it goes up again to 290,000 euros for reaching the semifinals, to 370,000 in case of reaching the final and to 435,000 in case of being proclaimed champions., always according to the newspaper.

The sums are slightly lower than those negotiated by Roberto Martínez’s players for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they took 312,000 euros for third place and aspired to 445.00 for winning the tournament.