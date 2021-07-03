Cryptocurrency : Bears dominate the market as Bitcoin trades below key daily moving averages

Compartir

Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced headwinds, taking its price to lows of $ 28K after enjoying a notable bull run that saw a record high of $ 64.8K in mid-April.

BTC was hovering around $ 33,438 during intraday trading, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC underwent a sharp correction on May 19 when the price fell to around $ 30,000, resulting in the biggest price drop in a single day, up 30%. Furthermore, this price drop became the first time that BTC fell below the 200-day moving average (MA).

The 200-day MA is a key technical indicator used to determine the general trend of the market. It is a line that shows the average closing price of the last 200 days or approximately 40 trading weeks.

Market analyst Lark Davis believes that the bears are still in charge because Bitcoin is still trading below key daily moving averages such as 50 MA, 200 EMA, and 200 MA. He explained:

“Bitcoin is still trading below the key daily moving averages. Bears are still in the driver’s seat of this market. That doesn’t mean it’s a bear, just the market facts right now. “

Cryptanalyst Joseph Young echoed these sentiments. He scored :

“Bitcoin’s funding rate is negative on all major exchanges. It means (that) many in the futures market are short (selling). Be careful today, volatility could increase. “

Bitcoin whales own 48.37% of circulating supply

According to chain metric provider Santiment:

“Bitcoin whale addresses that are between 100 and 10k BTC are finally showing a tipping point by piling up again. In the last 2 weeks, these big addresses dumped 60,000 BTC. They have 48.37% of the offer after holding 49.09% near the historical maximum. “

Santiment acknowledged that Bitcoin whales were buying again after selling 60,000 BTC in the last 2 weeks.

On the other hand, on-chain analyst William Clemente III is confident that retail investors (entities with 0.001 BTC to 1 BTC) are not to blame for the Bitcoin price drop because they have been aggressively adding their holdings.

However, it remains to be seen whether the bears will continue in the driver’s seat in the Bitcoin market.

Image Source: Shutterstock