Cryptocurrency : Barry Silbert gives grim prediction for DOGE

Dogecoin brought a huge surprise to the entire cryptocurrency industry this year when its price and market cap soared enough to make it the third largest cryptocurrency. However, after this month’s price drop, DOGE / USD sank a bit, although it still manages to stay on the top 10 list.

However, according to Barry Silbert, this might not last much longer. The founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group stated that DOGE’s current market capitalization of $ 39 billion will deflate and the currency will end up with less than $ 1 billion. According to him, this only makes sense since DOGE just isn’t worth that much.

I’m truly excited to see what doge can become over time. it certainly is not going away and has one of the most passionate communities. but it is not worth $ 37 billion. sorry – Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) May 30, 2021

But, despite this grim prediction, even he had to admit that DOGE is probably not going anywhere. It has a very passionate community that will manage to keep the coin alive no matter how low it is.

it’s going back to sub $ 1 billion – Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) May 29, 2021

Silbert added that he is really excited to see what will become of DOGE in time, although he remains skeptical about the coin’s position among the top-ranking cryptocurrencies. If he ends up being right, that means that DOGE’s price, which previously hit $ 0.72, will fall back to $ 0.1 or less.

DOGE has no role in cryptocurrencies, which is why it cannot stay high

Silbert explained his stance in more detail by calling DOGE the ‘ultimate momentum, the betting trade,’ adding that he believes the momentum will wear off eventually, and probably sooner than people think. Once this happens, people will start ditching Dogecoin for other hot cryptocurrencies, and DOGE will start to lose money and popularity in the industry.

you’re being naive. DOGE is the ultimate momentum, gamble trade. once the momentum is gone and the current holders take a bath on the trade, they’ll move on to the next one. they’ll learn there are many other / better ways to make 10x – Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) May 29, 2021

After all, there are many ways to get 10x higher returns in the crypto industry, and it’s only a matter of time before these new opportunities emerge. Silbert concluded his statement by saying that if all the value of something comes from nothing more than a collective belief, rather than utility or utility, then the thing is overrated.

Here’s how he looks at DOGE: a useless crypto that has been fun for the past few months, even years, but ultimately remains a useless currency. The bubble will eventually burst and DOGE will again sink into irrelevance.

