Cryptocurrency : Barry Silbert claimed that Dogecoin is highly overvalued

Grayscale CEO Barry Silbert indicated that Dogecoin was a highly overvalued currency. And that it’s not really worth the $ 37 billion that it currently capitalizes on the cryptocurrency market. So he let it be known through his Twitter account.

Silbert participated in a message thread published since last Saturday, in which he invited the main digital currency, Bitcoin, to take the weekend and not fluctuate more negatively. The moment he started sharing his perspective on Dogecoin, one of the project’s creators, Billy Marcus, appeared. Throughout the thread, a debate was generated that lasted for several hours in which they opined on the usefulness of said digital currency today.

Silbert’s statements came in response to a comment in which Marcus asked his followers what they consider useful and adoption for a digital currency. In turn, sharing a link to a directory of businesses that accept cryptocurrency for their products and services.

Responding to the questions posed by Marcus, Silbert answered the following:

“I’m really excited to see what DOGE can become over time. It’s certainly not going away and it has one of the most passionate communities. But it is not worth $ 37 billion. I am sorry”.

What do you consider utility? Adoption? Https: //t.co/U2uKy7LfdF People using it as currency? Its growing there https://t.co/XkZ1gdJ8YU An excitable community of new people interested in crypto that want to do awesome things? That is very useful. – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) May 30, 2021

Silbert argues that Dogecoin has a very large community

Although Barry Silbert considers that Dogecoin has a very large community of enthusiasts and is interested in seeing how the currency will evolve. He indicated that his market should not be worth more than USD $ 1 billion.

Despite the rejection of Dogecoin fans of this prediction, Barry Silbert stood his ground. He argued that DOGE is a flash in the pan that will lose momentum as major buyers continue to suffer losses.

«And you are naive. DOGE is the ultimate momentum, betting trading, once the momentum is gone and current holders dip into the exchange, they will move on to the next one, they will learn that there are many other better ways to do 10x, ”he stated.

Earlier this month, at the height of Dogecoin’s all-time high market cap, Silbert announced that he had taken a short position in DOGE as he predicted its price would drop.

DOGE and the Musk effect

Although the history of Dogecoin and its beginnings as a memecoin are widely known, many analysts point out that the digital currency gained notoriety in the market, precisely because of the support expressed by the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, who has been coming for several months. dedicating a greater number of messages through his Twitter account to show his support for DOGE.

Both Elon Musk and Mark Cuban have previously pushed the idea of ​​using Dogecoin for payments. Cuban, in fact, began accepting memecoin on the NBA team Dallas Mavericks earlier this year.

It’s also true that in addition to Musk, there has been a surge in institutional interest in Dogecoin in recent months, with big-name companies like airBaltic, Post Oak Motor Cars, and others accepting it as a payment option. Such institutional adoption is believed to have fueled DOGE’s rally in recent months.

