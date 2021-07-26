Cryptocurrency : Banksy’s “Spike” becomes an NFT

“Spike” is a unique artwork created by the enigmatic street artist Banksy in 2005. Today, a “digital original” of the physical artwork is going to be auctioned as a licensed NFT.

50% of the auction proceeds will be donated to charities to support people experiencing conflict around the world.

The original work, created in Palestine during Banksy’s travels through the West Bank, is owned by Vittorio Grigolo. Grigolo is a famous Italian opera tenor, he is also the co-founder of Valuart, Valuart will sell NFT on this platform. The famous artwork can be seen floating across the earth before emerging on Earth as the NFT in Valuart’s story, which has been posted on YouTube.

Valuart is an emerging ecosystem dedicated to curating works of art and selling them through its auction platform. This is Valuart’s first auction since the platform was created in March 2021.

“We hope to support the NFT revolution by creating a platform that represents a safe haven for artists and their art, art collectors and art lovers in general,” Grigolo said when asked about the story behind Valuart.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, museums, cinemas, theaters, and art galleries have been severely affected by social distancing. As a result, cultural institutions around the world have been closing their doors to the public; many of them have definitively closed. The “NFT revolution” that Grigolo talks about is not surprising. And although the uproar started late last year, it has been in recent months that many investors and art collectors have started to pay attention.

You may recall that in March Beeple’s work sold for $ 69 million at Christie’s. Recently in June, Bonhams sold his Death Dip for 1,000 ETH. Because Banks is one of the most popular artists of all time, a few years ago, he was named the people’s favorite artist in his birthplace, the UK.

“I am very excited about this new project. After months of hard work, we can finally share with the world what we have created. I am convinced that this is the future of how we perceive, admire and value art and artists ”, says Grigolo.

For Valuart, Banksy is just the beginning. The platform has big plans for future auctions, such as the one for the Giubilar cloak worn by the former head of the Catholic Church, Pope John Paul II, in 1999, and has already hired several artists and celebrities.

The auction hasn’t started yet, but with Grigolo’s enthusiasm it’s hard not to get excited. “This first installment is just a stepping stone that will pave the way to a very exciting future,” he says.