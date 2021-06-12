Cryptocurrency : Banks of El Salvador applaud the Bitcoin Law, but they will continue with the dollar

The Salvadoran Banking Association, Abansa, announced this June 11 that for accounting purposes it will continue to use the United States dollar and not bitcoin. Banks will use the North American currency as a reference for deposits and credits among their users.

According to the union that groups together 11 banks, including Abank, Bancoagrícola, Banco Atlántida and Davivienda, the authorities must work in a coordinated manner so that the new legislation is properly applied. Abansa’s concern is that the promoters of bitcoin, as legal tender, must provide answers to the concerns that exist about the measure.

“Abansa urges the authorities to work in a coordinated manner, so that an adequate application is carried out (…) As it is an innovative topic, it is considered essential that the State carry out financial education programs on the use of this type of instrument, in order to prepare the population “, highlighted the organization through a press release.

On the adoption of bitcoin as an alternative to the dollar in the country, the association indicated that it is not against the measure. On the contrary, the group is attentive to contribute to the development of regulation and ‘operating models’ that serve to support the objectives of the law.

Bankers are aware of the progress of the legislation and hope to know soon what the technical considerations related to bitcoin will be. In addition, they reminded the National Assembly that all the risks inherent in this type of project that involves innovation must be adequately managed.

As a measure to assuage fears related to bitcoin volatility, El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, reported that the Development Bank would guarantee free convertibility with the cryptocurrency. It would do so through a trust fund of 150 million dollars, that is, the risk would always be assumed by the State.

The dollar will continue alongside bitcoin in El Salvador

For Carlos Acevedo, economist and former president of the Central Reserve Bank (BCR) of the Central American country, the use of bitcoin as legal tender would have a local scope. The analyst believes that imports and exports of El Salvador they will continue to be made in dollars.

“Exports and imports are going to be paid in dollars, suppliers are also going to demand that they be paid in dollars, unless they are very lucky that it is a company that sells to El Salvador and accepts bitcoins, but the international trade is not in bitcoins, “Acevedo was quoted as saying by the newspaper El Salvador.

What was referred by the former president of the BCR and Abansa’s position is in line with the statements recently offered by the Secretary of Commerce and Investment, Miguel Kattán. The official explained that El Salvador will not replace the dollar for bitcoin, but will be an alternative as a means of payment, as reported by CriptoNoticias.