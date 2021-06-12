Cryptocurrency : Banks in Texas will be able to store Bitcoin

According to a notice posted on June 10, on the Texas Department of Banking website, it has been officially stated that banks incorporated in Texas can store cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) for their customers.

“The purpose of the notice is to make it clear to banks that, under existing law, they can provide these services.”

So, the announcement simply confirms the ability of banks to work with cryptocurrencies within the corresponding legal framework.

Specifically, the Texas Department of Banking, a state regulatory agency that creates state banks and oversees financial services, issued a notice stating that local banks are authorized to provide cryptocurrency services.

“Texas banks can provide clients with virtual currency custody services. Provided that the bank has the appropriate protocols to effectively manage risks. And, comply with applicable law.

To this end, the announcement comes shortly after members of the Texas House of Representatives passed a bill last month. To recognize cryptocurrencies under commercial law.

Texas Regulator Allows Banks To Store Bitcoin

Indeed, in a notice Thursday, the banking regulator announced that Texas state authorities can now provide custodial services on cryptocurrency investments. According to the Texas Finance Code § 32.001.

If anything, the regulator briefly explained cryptocurrencies, emphasizing that digital currencies do not exist in physical form, but rather on a Blockchain network. And, therefore, they require the holder to have private keys to access them.

“Banks can store cryptocurrencies on behalf of clients. Either keeping copies of the client’s private keys or keeping the assets directly in the custody of the bank. Creating new private keys in your possession.

In this regard, Marcus Adams, deputy general counsel of the Texas Department of Banking said: “In both state and federal regulatory agencies, we are seeing an increase in the virtual currency industry, as it continues to evolve.”

In addition, he added: «We hope that our banks will begin to see demand from their clients. And we want them to be prepared for that.

Storage options

Similarly, the regulator added: “As with the custody services method, the bank has several secure storage options. Each of which has distinctive characteristics related to the level of security and accessibility. The bank will have to determine which storage option is best suited to the circumstances. ‘

The department also mentioned that the bank should confirm the existence of adequate coverage with its insurance company. As a measure to protect its cryptocurrency holdings.

As a fun fact, the attitude of Texas towards cryptocurrencies has changed in the last month. In May, the state passed House Bill 4474. That it amended the Texas Uniform Commercial Code to add “virtual currency.”

In closing, Texas is not the only state that allows banks to launch crypto custody services. Other jurisdictions, such as Wyoming and Nebraska, have been embracing cryptocurrency custody services from state-licensed banks.

I retire with this phrase from Emilio Botín: «In banking there are only two strategies: the very prudent and the bad».

Did you like the content? Share it

Related