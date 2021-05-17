Cryptocurrency : Banks and gold production consume twice as much energy as Bitcoin: Galaxy Digital

Key facts:

The analysis does not minimize the energy consumption of BTC, it compares it to other industries.

The researchers concluded that Bitcoin has an acceptable use of energy.

The international banking system and the gold industry use more than twice the energy that the Bitcoin (BTC) network requires to function. An investigation by the financial services firm, Galaxy Digital, estimated that banks and activities to produce the precious metal require more than 500 terawatt hours (TW / H) per year, that is, the same that Germany needs in 12 months.

In the case of banks, analysts estimated the energy use required to keep ATMs, branches, data centers of card issuers and the banking data centers themselves operational. In total, this traditional finance sector uses around 238.9 TW / H each year, an equivalent to the annual consumption of Spain.

Gold production, ranging from mining, milling, to smelting, would consume about 240.6 TW / H per year, roughly the same figure that Australia consumes. In the case of gold, analysts also included other polluting emissions such as jewelry, use in electronic devices and even how it is impacting the world of investments.

Bitcoin energy consumption

As for Bitcoin, the energy consumption of the network would be about 113.9 TW / H, a little less than the annual consumption of Sweden, for example. For BTC, the energy use of the miners, mining pools and participating nodes was taken into consideration.

Given the transparency of Bitcoin, it is easy to estimate energy use. This gives rise to frequent criticisms, but these criticisms are rarely made of other traditional industries. Bitcoin is compared to the traditional banking system and gold, but the energy use of these industries is opaque as they do not publicly disclose their energy footprint, ‘the researchers noted.

One aspect of the document to highlight is that the researchers do not minimize the energy consumption that Bitcoin requires to function. The data collected is used to compare BTC with other industries, which are related to the first cryptocurrency and its decentralized digital system.

The study estimates that the energy required by the international banking system is double that used by Bitcoin. Source: Galaxy Digital.

In conclusion, the report highlighted that in the future humans will continue to find new technologies that require more energy and that Bitcoin is just one example of what happens. Regarding the approach of the investigation, the analysts declared: «Is the electricity consumption of the Bitcoin network an acceptable use of energy? Our answer is definitive: yes ».

The Galaxy Digital study was shared just as The debate on the use of energy in Bitcoin is back in vogue. Recently, the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, announced that the company no longer accepted bitcoin as a means of payment because it is causing a “great cost” to the environment, as reported by CryptoNews.