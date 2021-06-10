Cryptocurrency : Banks and fintechs can now include Bitpanda services

This article contains referral links. Know more.

The bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exchange Bitpanda has decided to open the doors of its digital finance infrastructure for FinTechs, traditional banking and online platforms, with the launch of a White Label or white label product.

This type of product allows the exchange, create own digital investment offers, with the appearance of the brand decide to acquire it, but based on Bitpanda’s technical infrastructure, according to the platform, on June 7.

Companies that acquire the White Label may offer crypto trading, portfolio services for cryptocurrencies, and even Bitpanda’s stock feature.

In that sense, the exchange house based in Austria, explains that your partners will be able to connect their native finance app or banking to Bitpanda’s backend through an application programming interface (API).

“Your users can still interact with the interface of the partner they are familiar with. Bitpanda carries out operations and the establishment of custody of assets in the background, ”the company said.

That is a traditional bank can enter the world of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, offering digital assets for businesses, although they will also have the opportunity to have wallets and have the functions of a blockchain.

Bitpanda is currently one of the leading exchanges in Europe for the purchase and sale of bitcoin, ether, XRP, dash and more than 50 digital assets, including representations of precious metals such as gold, silver and platinum.

Traditional investors interested in Bitpanda’s White Label

For his part, Orlando Merone, Country Manager of Bitpanda expressed in statements to an Italian media, that various actors in the traditional financial sector who are responding with some interestin the proposal that the exchange has made.

“There is still some resistance among traditional banks on cryptocurrencies, but due to the pandemic we noticed one more sign of change, especially the bank has begun to collaborate with FinTech partners, instead of seeing them as mere competitors,” he added Merone.

The exchange is registered with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) and the French one (AMF) under the PACTE law. They also offer two-factor authentication and work with KPMG, one of the leading financial auditing services.

Bitpanda also offers stock trading

The growth of the trading company Bitpanda is evidenced in the growth of its offerings such as the White Label or the Wall Street corporate stock purchase service and exchange-traded funds (ETF), reported by CriptoNoticias.

Last April, Bitpanda enabled Bitpanda Stocks Beta, a service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to buy or sell shareseven when the stock markets are closed.

To start investing, the person only has to download the app on their mobile device with Android or iOS operating system. Subsequently, you must follow the instructions of the system and make a first deposit of at least 25 euros.