Cryptocurrency : Banking system uses more energy than BTC, reports Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital, a diversified financial services company that focuses on cryptocurrencies, has revealed that the banking system consumes more energy than BTC mining. The firm made this news known through a report titled On Bitcoin’s Energy Consumption: A Quantitative Approach to a Subjective Question. Through this publication, the company sought to deduce whether the amount of electricity used by the BTC network is an acceptable use of energy.

In the report, Galaxy Digital acknowledged that the Bitcoin network consumes a significant amount of energy. However, the firm believes that this power consumption is what makes the network so robust and secure. While it is clear how much energy BTC uses in a year, its consumption compares with the traditional banking system, when it comes to the use of the currency in payments, savings and settlements. In cases where BTC is used as a non-sovereign store of value, its energy consumption is compared to that of gold.

However, the publication noted that it is vital to note that both the banking system and the gold industry do not disclose their energy footprints. To determine whether BTC actually uses a lot of energy, the report approximated the amount of energy consumed by the BTC network, the gold industry, and the traditional banking system. While Galaxy Digital found that BTC uses 113.89 TWh / year, the company’s approximations for gold and the banking system were 240.61 TWh / year and 263.72 TWh / year, respectively.

BTC power consumption is acceptable

According to Galaxy Digital, anyone around the world can use BTC for transactions. This is because BTC transactions settle within an hour. In addition, the network operates 24 hours a day throughout the year. To this end, the currency offers financial freedom to people in regions that lack access to a stable financial infrastructure. Galaxy Digital went on to say that the Bitcoin network can help improve the energy industry by creating perfect use cases for surplus and intermittent power. Furthermore, the Bitcoin network will only expand further if the adoption warrants it.

Seeing that BTC solves a massive problem for a significant fraction of the world’s population, Galaxy Digital said that its power consumption is not necessarily a bad thing. The authors of the report claimed that humans will continually develop technologies that demand more power and, in turn, challenge the status quo.

Responding to the question of whether BTC’s power consumption is acceptable, Galaxy Digital said: