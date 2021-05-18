Cryptocurrency : Bank software provider HSBC partners with cryptocurrency company

Key facts:

According to Temenos, 41 of the 50 largest banks worldwide use its software.

Tauros offers cryptocurrency solutions at the token level, DeFi and decentralized services.

The Swiss-based company Temenos, a provider of banking-oriented software, has completed the partnership with Taurus company, which offers solutions in the area of ​​cryptocurrencies. Such a link is made with the aim of “unblocking banks’ access to crypto assets.”

The association seeks offer services that are only found in the field of cryptocurrencies, within traditional banking, through Temenos Transact, the company’s main software, as stated in the official press release.

We believe that digital assets represent new opportunities for banks and wealth managers. Investors are increasingly aware of the performance of cryptocurrencies, which can effectively participate in the diversification of an investment portfolio. But other applications of blockchain technology, such as tokenized securities, have the potential to transform the value chain with simpler issuance procedures, increased liquidity, and real-time settlement. Taurus is leading the field in cryptography and blockchain technology. By joining forces, we can help banks bridge the gap between traditional investments and digital assets. Alexandre Duret, Product Director of Temenos.

A traditional banking approach to cryptocurrencies

Taurus, for its part, is a company dedicated to the field of crypto assets. It offers solutions based on the management of cryptocurrencies, how is the creation and management of tokens, development of DeFi applications, implementation of a hardware system for the protection and custody of cryptocurrencies, among others.

Similarly, Taurus has recently received a FINMA license (License from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority) which allows it to operate in regulated markets with cryptocurrencies.

With this association, taking into account that Temenos offers its software in more than 150 countries, including 41 of the top 50 banks worldwide, including the British giant HSBC, could mean an approach of traditional banking to the world of cryptocurrencies, as the statement well mentions.

This type of approach from the world of traditional banking to the field of cryptocurrencies already has several antecedents. Services such as MasterCard have already started preliminary testing with cryptocurrencies. Also, Germany’s largest bank, Deustche Bank, which has shown a very flexible stance in the field of crypto assets, reported in February of this year, that would launch a trading and custody platform for bitcoin, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias at the time.