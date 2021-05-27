Cryptocurrency : Bank of Spain analyzes the advantages of a digital euro with Bitcoin technology

Key facts:

The digital currency they propose would be accessible to a limited group of financial institutions.

The BoE sees great advantages in a digital euro, including the automation of interest payments.

The Bank of Spain (BdE) published in its Financial Stability Magazine no. 40, an analysis of the improvements that a wholesale digital euro, based on what it calls bitcoin or blockchain (CBDC) technology, would bring to the financial system.

The post explains that there would be greater efficiency, transparency and traceability of all types of operations, particularly multi-currency ones.

The text states that a wholesale sovereign digital currency (WCBDC) would be the most viable option. With the term “wholesaler” it is understood that it is a digital currency that it would be accessible only to a limited group of financial intermediaries.

In the case of a retail sovereign digital currency (RCBDC), which would be accessible to all, it would imply “a complex process, with a high number of potential users, and with a multitude of edges and implications in very different areas.”

The magazine adds that the main objective of said digital currency would be to provide citizens with a risk-free means of payment that meets their needs.

A WCBDC would directly affect the Eurosystem

The analysis clarifies that with the issuance of a WCBDC, the Eurosystem, which is the monetary authority of Europe formed by the European Central Bank and the central banks of each country in the euro zone, would be directly affected in its functions, since it is the responsible for monetary policy, supervisor of financial institutions and promoter of the proper functioning of payment systems.

At the moment the Eurosystem is campaigning to promote efficiency, innovation and greater integration between Europe’s financial markets. That is why the issuance of a blockchain-based ‘digital euro’ is being considered.

Current status of MFIs and advantages of the blockchain

The bank’s analysis is also focused on identifying precisely how the issuance of a currency of this type would impact the current Financial Market Infrastructures (MFI).

As of today, the text explains, international multi-currency transactions are manual processes, expensive, difficult to operate and track. They have obstacles to knowing both the actual date of availability of the funds at the destination, as well as the exact amounts of the operations.

On the other hand, the synchronizations of the operations suppose a high cost for entities, in terms of time and resources.

In contrast, the analysis exposes how, with the use of a blockchain, this type of Transactions would be more viable, improve the user experience, reduce time, complexity and costs with greater transparency. This by having more complete information that would allow knowing the status of transactions in real time.

In addition, it would be an opportunity in terms of reduction of counterparty risk, by being able to settle directly in central bank money, and the reduction of international operations costs.

Counterparty risk is the probability that one of those involved in a transaction may default on its contractual obligation in credit, investment and commercial transactions.

The possible uses of programmable money

The different applications that programmable money would have are also being discussed using smart contracts. The text explains that this could improve the efficiency of entities connected to MFIs andit would allow the automatic execution of operations, such as the payment of interest. This would contribute to a greater efficiency of payment systems.

Not only the BdE studies the advantages of implementing a CBDC. According to a report on which it was published in an article in CriptoNoticias, approximately 80% of the world’s central banks are considering it while 40% are already carrying out proofs of concept.