Cryptocurrency : Bank of South Korea announces custody of cryptocurrencies

According to a July 11 report from “The Korea Economic Daily,” Woori Financial Group, one of South Korea’s largest banking companies, is working to offer cryptocurrency custody services.

By the way, the growing number of Korean companies investing in cryptocurrencies fuels the demand for cryptocurrency custody services.

Specifically, Woori Financial Group has become the third largest banking group in South Korea, to enter the market for cryptocurrency custody services. Following the example of KB Financial Group and Shinhan Financial Group.

In this regard, according to “The Korea Times”, an official from the banking industry said: “The demand for more secure custody of cryptocurrencies from customers will grow in the future. Banks must also keep a close eye on other areas. ‘

South Korean bank offers custody of cryptocurrencies

According to the report, the banking unit of financial group Woori Bank, agreed to establish a cryptocurrency custody joint venture called D-Custody, with Korean Blockchain development company Coinplug Inc.The joint venture is expected to be incorporated next week.

South Korea’s Woori Financial Group will provide direct #Bitcoin custody to its customers. Woori is the fourth biggest bank in Korea and is the third major bank in the country to offer digital asset custody services. – Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) July 11, 2021

In this regard, a representative of Woori Bank stated: “In foreign markets, the custody of cryptocurrencies has become a successful and established practice among the new services offered by banks.”

As a curious fact, current laws prohibit banks from directly entering the market for cryptocurrency custody services. So these institutions establish joint ventures with partial ownership.

In fact, Kim Byung-wook, a Democratic Party lawmaker said: “We need to establish legal mechanisms, both to foster the domestic crypto industry, and to protect investors. Otherwise, South Korea will lag behind the rest of the world. ‘

Other banks that venture

To remember, last November, the largest bank in the country. KB Kookmin Bank, entered the cryptocurrency custody services market. By establishing Korea Digital Asset Co. (KODA).

Similarly, earlier this year, Shinhan Bank, South Korea’s oldest institution, ventured into the market. Investing in Korea Digital Asset Custody Co. (KDAC), an industrial consortium of companies that provide custody of cryptocurrencies.

In particular, Shinhan Financial Group Chairman and CEO Yong-Byung Cho said: “We will ensure competitiveness in custody services. And we will respond proactively to the cryptocurrency market. “

Also, on July 8, NH Bank announced plans to launch crypto-asset businesses together with Korea Information and Communications Co. and Blockchain Startup Hexlant Inc.

In closing, I leave with this phrase by Albert Einstein: “Concern for man and his safety must always be the main interest of all efforts.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related