Cryptocurrency : Bank of Israel has produced proofs of digital currency shekel crypto

Israel has already piloted and is seriously considering implementing a digital Shekel CBDC.

At a recent IDC Herzliya Fair Value Forum conference, Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Andrew Abir said that the central bank has already conducted a digital currency pilot.

Abir said the bank was more concerned with staying abreast of emerging global trends. The lieutenant governor said that the payment system in Israel lags behind other nations.

However, Abri clarified that the goal of implementing CDBC is not going to eliminate local banks.

“No central bank will introduce a digital currency for this purpose. Banks will continue to play an important role in the entire payment system, ”he said.

Furthermore, he clarified that the CBDC would not be designed to protect against Bitcoin, stating that a central bank’s digital currency is a payment system. “Bitcoin is not a payment system and it is not a currency. It’s a financial asset at its best, and at worst it’s a pyramid scam, ”Abir said.

In 2017, the Bank of Israel discussed the concept of issuing a central bank digital currency, but then decided to accelerate its research and preparation efforts to issue the currency.

In the previous year, he claimed that the central bank has begun to close the gap with the distribution of the infrastructure that allows contactless payment and digital wallet entry.

Last month, the Bank of Israel stated that it was developing a strategic plan to offer a digital currency.

“The option of a CBDC is still under consideration, and when we made our statement last month,” Abir said.

Cryptocurrencies push central banks

The world of cryptocurrencies is going through a period of rapid progression as companies and governments around the world focus on how they can leverage technology to reap maximum benefits.

Last week, the G7 said it is working on a common CBDC standard for central banks to issue their digital currencies.

The European Central Bank (ECB) recently declared that nations that decide not to launch a central bank digital currency could be left out of cross-border payments.

Like Nigeria, Brazil, China, and others, Israel is working on its digital currency that will function as an extension of the physical currency that already exists.

In March, Jerome Powell, the chairman of the US Federal Reserve, clarified that the Fed’s current exploration of CBDCs was not motivated by cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Powel’s comments on cryptocurrencies came as a response to whether CBDCs are a reaction to the financial stability implications of innovations like Bitcoin.

Last week, El Salvador became the first nation to accept Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar because the leading cryptocurrency offers greater advantages and flexibility than traditional currencies.

Image Source: Shutterstock